Sixteen years after its original debut, the 2008 vampire romance film Twilight has unexpectedly topped the monthly cinema charts in Russia, generating 340 million rubles (approximately 3.6 million euros) since returning to the big screen on September 17, according to the business newspaper RBK.

Here is the kicker: an aging Hollywood catalog title managed to outearn major domestic releases in Russia, beating out local productions like the fairy tale Wie Iwan in ein Märchen geriet, which brought in 295.5 million rubles (3.1 million euros), and the science-fiction feature Der neunte Planet, which stalled at 182.7 million rubles (1.9 million euros).

The Box Office Shift in Russian Cinemas

The Milestone: For the first time since official box office statistics began in Russia, a film that is not new to cinemas has claimed the crown as the highest-grossing film of the month.

For the first time since official box office statistics began in Russia, a film that is not new to cinemas has claimed the crown as the highest-grossing film of the month. The Financials: Twilight – Biss zum Morgengrauen secured 340 million rubles in ticket sales, outpacing native productions.

Twilight – Biss zum Morgengrauen secured 340 million rubles in ticket sales, outpacing native productions. The Context: Major Hollywood studios including Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Walt Disney Pictures pulled out of the Russian market and halted official licensing agreements following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving local cinemas to often rely on illegal copies to maintain operations.

Why Russian Audiences Are Flocking Back

The sudden resurgence of the adaptation points to a profound shift in consumer behavior within the region. Kirill Tanajew, head of the Institute for Modern Media, told RBK that the chart-topping run stems from an objective shortage of domestic film offerings capable of filling theater auditoriums. Tanajew noted that streaming services face the exact same bottleneck, where dwindling foreign content libraries fail to find adequate substitutes in new Russian productions.

Film producer Zhana Prossjanowa echoed this sentiment in the RBK report, observing that audiences have grown apprehensive about searching for new material and prefer to lean on familiar hits. Meanwhile, Anna Furanowa, head of the research department of the media holding ON Media, argued that the trend signals a sustainable trend rather than a short-term hype. Furanowa explained that viewers simply refuse to gamble their leisure time on new releases.

According to data cited by Furanowa, high-reach content currently relies on delivering a sense of security through nostalgia, values, and traditions. Romantic fantasy and escapist content are seeing a surge in demand precisely because they offer an escape from reality.

Domestic Blockbusters Stumble at the Box Office

The triumph of the 2008 Hollywood vampire flick highlights a contrast with the performance of native Russian studio efforts. Domestic features have struggled at the box office. A striking example arrived when the propaganda film Der letzte Held: Kolobok flopped during last summer.

That domestic failure occurred despite the start of Spider-Man being shifted to ensure the traditional fairy-tale feature about a thick pancake faced no competition. Despite the clear field, local audiences stayed away.

Film Title Release Origin Release Year Monthly Box Office (Rubles) Twilight – Biss zum Morgengrauen Hollywood (Catalog) 2008 340 million Wie Iwan in ein Märchen geriet Russian Production – 295.5 million Der neunte Planet Russian Production – 182.7 million

As Western studios continue their formal withdrawal, Russian cinema operators find themselves leaning on older copies to maintain operations. Whether this trend can sustain exhibition spaces through the winter season remains to be seen.