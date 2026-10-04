Florence Pugh Wears Flared and Balloon Trousers in Paris

In a recent column for Who What Wear, fashion contributor and editor figures analyzed why stylish petite women are bypassing traditional denim in favor of flared and balloon trouser trends, as demonstrated by actor Florence Pugh during a recent appearance in Paris.

The Bottom Line

Florence Pugh stepped out in Paris wearing two distinct anti-jean trouser trends tailored for petite frames: leg-lengthening white flared trousers and voluminous black balloon trousers.

The column argues that high-rise flares worn long over heels create a tall silhouette, while tapered balloon trousers offer a bohemian shape that finishes just above the ankle.

Shoppers can find similar silhouettes across current retail offerings, including pieces from H&M, COS, Ulla Johnson, and Zara.

Florence Pugh Pairs Flared Silhouettes With Heels in Paris

Finding a pair of reliable trousers for a petite frame remains a challenge at the best of times. However, celebrity styling choices often point toward workable alternatives to standard denim. During a busy week in Paris, Florence Pugh offered a masterclass in proportion by stepping out in two separate trouser styles that bypass jeans entirely.

First catching the attention of fashion observers, Pugh wore a leg-lengthening pair of white flared trousers. The trousers swept down toward the floor, concealing her heels and generating the optical illusion of elongated legs. Cut with a high rise, the flared style acts as a recommended staple for petite frames, especially when paired with elevated footwear. The look was rounded out with a peach-hued blouse, creating a polished appearance without feeling overly constructed.

Balloon Trousers Offer a Voluminous Alternative

Moving away from classic tailoring, Pugh’s second Paris appearance embraced a newer seasonal silhouette: the balloon trouser. She selected a voluminous pair rendered in a deep shade of black. These breezy trousers introduce a bohemian feel to an ensemble while utilizing tapered hems that finish just above the ankle.

This ankle-grazing design choice makes the balloon cut practical for styling with both flats and heels. By breaking away from traditional skinny or straight-leg denim, the balloon shape provides movement and ease. According to the style breakdown, these two distinct silhouettes serve as primary blueprints for anyone looking to give their denim collection a temporary rest.

Current Retail Options for Flared and Balloon Trousers

For shoppers looking to replicate these looks, several brands currently stock comparable items. H&M offers balloon drawstring trousers designed to pair with voluminous blouses for a relaxed aesthetic, alongside belted bootcut trousers. Meanwhile, COS features pleated crepe balloon trousers that utilize subtle pleating to create movement, styled either with a matching jacket or dressed down with a simple tee.

High-end and fast-fashion markets alike are supporting the trend. Ulla Johnson produces the Camile cinched ruffled silk balloon pants in white and soft taupe, lending an elevated energy to the voluminous category. For those leaning toward the alternative trend, Zara provides buckle flare trousers intended for pairing with ballet flats or pointed-toe heels.