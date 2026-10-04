Marek Dědík komentuje konec Ebena a Kostkové ve StarDance

Tereza Kostková and Marek Eben will step down as hosts of the Czech Television dance competition StarDance after the upcoming fourteenth season, concluding a run that began with the show’s premiere in 2006. The announcement, made at a Czech Television press conference, arrives alongside revelations from former professional dancer Marek Dědík regarding the financial realities and behind-the-scenes turmoil within the production.

The Bottom Line

Tereza Kostková and Marek Eben announced on September 14 that the upcoming fourteenth season of StarDance will be their last.

Former professional dancer Marek Dědík described an ongoing “earthquake” within the show, pointing to high-profile shifts in the judging panel and a compensation structure he criticized.

Dědík, who left the show in 2023, revealed that professionals are paid for the broadcast but do not receive payment for training sessions, echoing broader industry debates over artist pay.

Two Decades of Primetime Dominance Come to a Close

The departure of Kostková and Eben marks the end of an era for Czech television entertainment. Having guided the format since 2006, the duo defined the rhythm and tone of the Saturday night broadcast. Kostková noted during the September announcement that every birth has an end, while Eben confirmed that future seasons will be watched from the comfort of their living room.

The exit caught even seasoned participants off guard. Marek Dědík, a professional choreographer and dancer who spent five seasons on the program, characterized the departure to eXtra.cz as part of a broader institutional upheaval. Dědík described the hosts as constant pillars for the celebrity contestants, offering emotional stability during high-pressure moments and keeping successful competitors grounded.

Photo: medium.seznam.cz

Season Milestone Key Personnel Involved Context & Status Launch (2006) Marek Eben, Tereza Kostková Premiere of the format on Czech Television. Season 12 (2023) Marek Dědík Departure of Dědík over family commitments and compensation disputes. Season 13 (2024) Zdeněk Chlopčík, Jan Tománek Chlopčík removed from the judging panel, replaced by Tománek. Season 14 Eben, Kostková, Chlopčík, Jana Burkiewiczová Final season for hosts Eben and Kostková; return of Chlopčík alongside new judge Burkiewiczová.

Financial Pressures and Behind-the-Scenes Friction

Dědík’s departure from the franchise prior to the twelfth season in 2023 brought economic grievances into the open. Speaking to Blesk, Dědík highlighted the contrast between the demands placed on professionals and their financial compensation. According to his disclosures, professionals receive fees for the live broadcasts, while training sessions yield zero financial return.

While Czech Television consistently maintains that individual performer contracts remain confidential and dismisses leaked figures as speculative, veteran figures within the production have pointed out the opportunity cost for participants who must block off months of their professional calendars. Moderátor Marek Eben also noted that participants do not get rich and often lose money because they miss other opportunities.

Shifting Dynamics on the Judging Panel

The structural changes extend far beyond the hosting desk. Dědík’s assessment of an ongoing “earthquake” directly implicates the volatile composition of the judging table. Zdeněk Chlopčík, a fixture of the adjudication panel since the inaugural 2006 season, was replaced by Jan Tománek ahead of the thirteenth season in 2024 without detailed public explanation from the broadcaster.

Photo: Kafe.cz

For the new season, the panel undergoes yet another reconfiguration. Chlopčík returns to the desk alongside Tatiana Drexler and Richard Genzer, while choreographer Jana Burkiewiczová joins the team as a new addition, as reported by iROZHLAS.

The Path Forward for Departing Talent

Despite closing the chapter on StarDance, neither Eben nor Dědík is stepping away from the public eye. Eben maintains a robust schedule with his interview series Na plovárně, his ongoing commitments to the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, and musical performances with Bratři Ebeny. Meanwhile, the broader cultural discourse surrounding the show continues to generate headlines, ranging from industry banter involving figures like Aleš Háma as noted by Aha! to ongoing public speculation regarding future hosting lineups.