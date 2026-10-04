Lapindo Mud Contains Lithium and Rare Earth Elements

Hot mud flowing from the earth in Sidoarjo since May 2006 contains critical minerals like lithium and rare earth elements, according to laboratory tests by the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. This discovery changes how scientists view the long-running disaster, positioning the mud as a potential source for green energy materials.

The Discovery of Critical Minerals in Sidoarjo Mud

Technical reports from the Geological Agency spanning 2020 to 2022 show that sediment samples contain roughly 99 to 280 parts per million of lithium. The same tests recorded strontium levels between 255 and 650 parts per million. Researchers also confirmed the presence of rare earth elements, though their concentrations remain relatively low.

Geological processes drive this accumulation as hydrothermal fluids rise from thousands of meters below the surface. These fluids dissolve remnant magma and deep rock layers, depositing lithium and strontium when they cool in surface retention ponds. Lithium serves as a primary raw material for electric vehicle batteries, while rare earth elements support modern electronics manufacturing.

Material Reuse and Environmental Realities

Beyond raw mineral extraction, solid mud from the Sidoarjo site has found a second life in construction. Research from the Ministry’s Center for Research and Development of Mineral and Coal Technology indicates the mud contains silica and alumina suited for ceramic production, bricks, roof tiles, and pottery.

Environmental data compiled by independent researchers and advocacy groups, including WALHI East Java alongside academics from ITS, ITB, and Universitas Airlangga, points to persistent environmental pressures. The hydrothermal fluid discharge continues to alter the water quality of local water tables and the Porong River by raising salt and heavy metal concentrations.

Geological tests have also debunked popular myths suggesting that simple concrete pours could instantly halt the hydrothermal vent. Technical assessments show no evidence that basic sealing methods can permanently plug large-scale underground pressure.

Evaluating Extraction Feasibility and Social Priorities

Geological Agency representatives noted that extracting these resources requires rigorous technical and economic feasibility studies to ensure processes remain environmentally friendly. The agency emphasized that cleanup efforts and social mitigation for residents in Porong must take precedence before any large-scale mining moves forward.