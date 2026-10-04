CDL’s Lucerne Grand Launch Moves 61% of Units at S$2,480 Psf

City Developments Limited sold 61 per cent of the 570 units at Lucerne Grand during its opening weekend on October 3 and 4, 2026. The 99-year leasehold Jurong Lakeside project achieved an average price of $2,480 per square foot, drawing strong demand primarily from owner-occupiers and Singaporean buyers.

Launch Weekend Sales Numbers at Lucerne Grand

City Developments Limited commenced sales for the 570-unit condominium on October 3, 2026. By 6:00 pm on October 4, developers recorded 350 apartment sales, reaching a 61 per cent take-up rate across the development.

Units across the mixed-use property opened at an average price of $2,480 per square foot. PropNex CEO Kelvin Fong characterized the entry pricing as relatively affordable for the Jurong Lakeside location. Base pricing started at $1.498 million for a two-bedroom layout, $1.988 million for a three-bedroom configuration, and $2.788 million for a four-bedroom premium residence.

Demographics and Popular Unit Configurations

Singaporean purchasers accounted for approximately 93 per cent of the buying pool during the opening weekend. Permanent residents made up the remaining 7 per cent, hailing from nations including Malaysia, China, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and South Korea.

Photo: Stacked Homes

Marketing agencies reported robust interest across specific floor plans. Huttons Asia noted that approximately 65 per cent of the available two-bedroom units sold over the weekend, driven largely by investors targeting the upcoming tenant pool. Meanwhile, Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group recorded purchases for more than 85 per cent of the four-bedroom premium units and over 60 per cent of the three-bedroom apartments.

“All unit types were well received, with two-, three- and four-bedroom premium units being the most popular,” CDL, news release

Marketing agency Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group reported that average rates for the two-bedroom and three-bedroom premium + study properties sat at roughly $2,502 psf and $2,498 psf respectively.

Jurong Lake District Connectivity and Regional Transformation

Industry analysts pointed to infrastructure and transit access as primary catalysts for the opening weekend momentum. Mogul.sg chief research officer Nicholas Mak observed that the sales performance placed Lucerne Grand firmly within the range established by five mixed-use residential projects launched in 2026, which saw opening weekend absorption rates span from 56.9 per cent to 98.8 per cent.

The development sits directly linked to Lakeside MRT station on the East-West Line. Marcus Chu, Chief Executive Officer of ERA Singapore, emphasized the value of public transport proximity in shaping modern housing demand.

“Lucerne Grand’s booking response reflects buyers’ continued confidence in developments that offer strong connectivity, everyday convenience and long-term growth potential.” Photo: ERA Real Estate Singapore Marcus Chu, Chief Executive Officer, ERA Singapore

Beyond transit links, the property incorporates ground-floor commercial space named Lucerne Galleria, designed to house a supermarket alongside retail and food and beverage outlets. Justin Quek, deputy group CEO of Realion, noted that on-site retail options enhanced daily convenience for future residents.

Set close to the Jurong Lake District—slated to become Singapore’s largest commercial hub outside downtown—Lucerne Grand provides seamless connectivity to major lifestyle and business centres such as the Jurong Innovation District, Jurong Gateway, the new Science Centre, and Jurong Point Shopping Centre. The Pan Island Expressway and the Jurong Region Line offer direct and easy links to the Jurong Innovation District, another primary employment centre. Residents can also enjoy recreational amenities in the vicinity, such as the Jurong East Sports & Recreation Centre and the ActiveSG Sport Village @ Jurong Town.

Surrounding Amenities and Long-Term Market Context

The project arrives as the first new private residential launch near the Jurong Lake District in over two years, following SORA in 2024 and The Lakegarden Residences in 2023. CDL secured the 99-year leasehold land parcel in June 2025 for $608 million, equating to $1,132.08 per square foot per plot ratio.

🏡 Lucerne Grand — Is This One of the Launches to Watch?

Analysts highlighted the vast demographic catchment surrounding the site. Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at SRI, noted that the area benefits from a broad selection of educational institutions, pointing out that seven primary schools sit within a two-kilometre radius. Sandrasegeran also pointed out that the last private residential launch in Jurong West was in 2016. Mak calculated that approximately 598,160 residents live across the adjacent districts of Jurong East, Jurong West, Clementi, and Bukit Batok, creating a substantial base of potential owner-occupiers and Housing & Development Board upgraders.