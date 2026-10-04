Metavisio Secures Six-Month Extension for Debt Restructuring

French computing firm Metavisio, operating as Thomson Computing, secured a six-month extension on its debt restructuring process. Two of its three investment fund partners provided financial support consisting of working capital and bond financing to back orders running through early 2027.

Metavisio — Thomson Computing has secured an agreement to extend its debt restructuring period by six months. The company, known under the stock market mnemonic ALTHO and identified by ISIN code FR00140066X4, aims to conclude a comprehensive treatment of its financial obligations either by the end of the year or during the first quarter of 2027. The formal announcement was issued from Dammarie-les-Lys on October 2, 2026, by the French enterprise specializing in the design, production, and marketing of IT products including computers, tablets, peripherals, and software under the Thomson brand.

Management indicates that active negotiations continue with financial partners and suppliers.

Financial Support from Partner Funds

Three investment funds accompany the company in its restructuring efforts. Since September, two of those three funds have stepped in to finance year-end 2026 and early 2027 orders, as detailed in reports reviewed by financial journalist Alexandra Saintpierre on October 4, 2026.

500,000 euros provided as a working capital reinforcement (BFR).

provided as a working capital reinforcement (BFR). 1 million euros extended through a bond issuance.

This capital injection guarantees an anticipated turnover ranging between 16 million and 20 million euros. The enterprise notes that new purchase orders covering 2027 will be announced in the upcoming days .

Operational Targets and 2026 Performance Goals

The six-month debt extension is designed to consolidate measures deployed throughout 2026. Leadership points to ongoing charge reductions and the acquisition of new retail clients as core pillars of the current strategy.

Doubling general revenue compared to the previous period.

Returning to a positive operating income.

Restoring a positive net income.

Achieving a turnover level that effectively doubles its business volume between 2025 and 2026.

Market Conditions and Shareholder Watchfulness

Financial commentary highlights that various dilutive operations and bond placements warrant careful monitoring as the company trades at a share price of 0.001 euro on the Paris Bourse.