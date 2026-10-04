Kevin Magnussen Survives Violent Airborne Crash at Petit Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen was forced out of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta following a violent airborne crash during the Motul Petit Le Mans. Driving the #25 Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8, Magnussen collided with the rear of Alex Palou’s #93 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 as the field entered Turn 3.

The incident occurred on a damp and drying circuit where Palou, a five-time IndyCar Series champion, was returning to the track on slick tires during an out lap. As Magnussen’s GTP car made heavy contact, the impact briefly launched the BMW into the air before it slammed violently into the tire barrier. An IMSA spokesperson stated that Magnussen got out of the wrecked vehicle unaided before receiving a medical evaluation and getting cleared at the circuit’s medical center.

Meyer Shank Racing Collisions and Race Standings

Palou’s Acura sustained rear-end damage in the collision but remained on track, continuing under the race’s seventh full-course caution. The heavy impact capped a turbulent five-minute sequence for the Meyer Shank Racing squad at the halfway mark of the endurance classic.

Moments before Magnussen’s crash, the team’s two entries collided while fighting for the overall lead. Driving the #93 Acura, Renger van der Zande made contact with teammate Colin Braun in the #60 car. Race officials reviewed the incident and found van der Zande at fault, issuing a drive-through penalty to the #93 crew for incident responsibility.

As the race reached its halfway point, Ricky Taylor took over the lead driving Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing’s #10 Cadillac V-Series.R.