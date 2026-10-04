Busan International Film Festival Enters New Era with Competitive Section and Oscar Qualifier Status

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opens on October 6, operating under its newly minted A-list festival status and bringing an expanded reach to Asian cinema by securing Oscar eligibility for its top competitive award. donga.com reported that the festival’s transition into a competitive format—introduced last year after 29 years as a non-competitive event—has rapidly yielded international recognition.

Essential Takeaways For The 31st Edition

Global Standing: The International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) designated BIFF an A-list film festival in March, placing it alongside 17 major competitive festivals including Cannes, Berlin, and Venice.

The International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) designated BIFF an A-list film festival in March, placing it alongside 17 major competitive festivals including Cannes, Berlin, and Venice. Oscar Qualification: Winners of the Busan Award for Best Film now gain direct eligibility for Academy Award consideration, making Busan the only Asian festival among the six international events granted this status by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Winners of the Busan Award for Best Film now gain direct eligibility for Academy Award consideration, making Busan the only Asian festival among the six international events granted this status by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Animation Spotlight: For the first time, the festival introduces an animation special exhibition focusing on Japanese milestones and historical international works.

Competing For The Busan Award And Oscar Eligibility

A total of 14 films compete for the top honor at the festival. Domestic selections include the animated feature Long Long Night, based on the well-known children’s book; newcomer Lim Ha-yeon’s Tae-ju’s Day; and the horror feature Razor. International contenders feature Iranian director Majid Majidi’s Bread and Books, the Indonesian contemporary drama A Name Engraved in the Ocean, and the Taiwanese family drama Striving for Ordinary.

Chinese director Zhang Yimou heads the six-member international jury. Zhang earned the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival with his 1987 debut Red Sorghum, and went on to win major prizes at Venice and Cannes with The Story of Qiu Ju (1992), To Live (1994), and Not One Less (1999). The jury also includes director Jung Ju-ri, known for Next Sohee (2022), and actor Choi Hee-seo, who starred in Anarchist from Colony (2017).

The elevated status follows a May rule change by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy granted official submission privileges to the top prize winners of six specified international film festivals: Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, and Busan. Despite pressure to expand the competition lineup following this new qualification, festival organizers remain committed to keeping the selection capped.

BIFF Executive Programmer Jung Han-seok noted that while the initial year’s success significantly deepened the caliber and variety of submitted works, the festival has no immediate plans to increase the number of films in the competition section beyond the established 14-title framework.

Festival Element Previous Status 2026 Status FIAPF Rating Non-competitive / General A-list Competitive Festival Academy Awards Link None (National entries only) Direct Oscar Qualification for Grand Prize Winner Competition Slate Non-competitive format (for 29 years) 14 Selected Feature Films

Tracing The Animation Special Exhibition

The festival marks another milestone by hosting its first-ever animation special exhibition. Organizers pointed to the global success of K-Pop: Demon Hunters alongside box office dominance by animated features in China and Japan last year as the catalysts for the new programming focus. The showcase centers on Japan’s historical contributions to the medium, offering audiences theatrical screenings of works rarely seen on local screens.

The retrospective features 13 short and feature-length titles. The lineup spans from Japan’s first color feature-length animation, The Tale of the White Serpent (1958), to Mamoru Oshii’s early work Angel’s Egg, and Masaaki Yuasa’s feature Mind Game. Also included is French animation pioneer Paul Grimault’s 1952 Venice Film Festival special prize winner The King and the Mockingbird, a film frequently cited by Hayao Miyazaki and Bong Joon-ho as a lifelong favorite.