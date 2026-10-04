Terry Tompkins Leads Hofstra Music Business Program to Billboard Honor

Hofstra University’s Music Business program has earned its eighth recognition from Billboard magazine since 2016, placing it once again among the best in the country while expanding its curriculum with a new five-year MBA pathway and an upcoming Los Angeles semester.

Billboard Honors And Curriculum Expansion

Hofstra University’s Music Business program secured its eighth recognition from Billboard magazine since 2016.

A new five-year accelerated music business/MBA pathway launched in partnership with the Frank G. Zarb School of Business in 2026.

A planned spring 2027 semester in Los Angeles will place students at Emerson College’s Sunset Boulevard campus.

The program operates under the direction of Associate Professor Terry Tompkins, who is director of Hofstra’s Music Business Program. Department chair Dr. Philip Stoecker noted that Tompkins brings extraordinary vision and expertise to the department, connecting classroom instruction with the professional landscape.

“We are fortunate to have a supportive administration that has allowed us to expand and update the curriculum in concert with the music industry,” said Terry Tompkins, Hofstra associate professor of music and coordinator of the Music Business program.

The curriculum combines music business and production studies with foundational coursework in business, marketing, pre-law, and fine arts and design. Students utilize a recording studio equipped with a Solid State Logic (SSL) Origin 32 channel recording console, two isolation booths, analog synthesizers, and outboard compression hardware.

Hands-On Industry Partnerships And Catalog Marketing

Students gain direct experience through practical projects tied to active entertainment companies and legacy catalogs. In the Catalog Music Marketing course, student teams collaborated with the band War, its management, Primary Wave, and Warner/Rhino to support the 50th-anniversary reissue of the group’s greatest hits album.

That campaign involved digital playlist creation, pitch strategies, social media content development, publicity, music licensing, and tour marketing. In the Artist Management class, student teams select a developing artist to pitch a strategic plan, with opportunities for ongoing management post-semester.

An incubator program supports these efforts with mentorship from industry professionals. Aidan Henry ’23, manager of artists and repertoire (A&R) and operations at Sparta, a Warner Music company, has provided distribution deals and mentorship to participating student teams.

Program Feature Details & Partners Billboard Recognition Eighth recognition since 2016 Degree Pathways Five-year accelerated music business/MBA (via Zarb School of Business) Catalog Marketing Partner War, Primary Wave, Warner/Rhino (50th-anniversary reissue campaign) Alumni Mentorship Aidan Henry ’23 (Sparta, a Warner Music company)

New Academic Pathways In New York And Los Angeles

Proximity to New York City allows students to complete multiple internships throughout their undergraduate studies. Many students secure between six and eight internships during their four years at the University, with placements at companies including Spotify, Warner Music, BMI, Bowery Presents, and Reservoir Media.

Recent class trips have introduced students to executive panels and networking events at Atlantic Records, Downtown Music Publishing, and William Morris Endeavor. In April 2026, students traveled to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the LAUNCH Music Conference to attend industry keynotes and showcases.

The program’s expansion continues with the five-year accelerated music business/MBA degree launched alongside the Frank G. Zarb School of Business. Beginning in spring 2027, the Music Business program will also partner with The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication to offer a study-away semester on Sunset Boulevard at Emerson College’s Los Angeles facility, focusing on music supervision and label services.