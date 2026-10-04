Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf States Strait Will Remain Closed

At least two commercial vessels sustained projectile damage in Middle Eastern waters over the weekend, according to reports by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO), as the conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continues. The maritime security alert service confirmed that a crude oil tanker was struck four nautical miles east of Oman on Saturday, followed by a second tanker attack on Sunday that directly damaged an engine room inside the strategic waterway.

These incidents occur as regular commercial shipping disruptions persist in a corridor through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies moved prior to the start of the U.S. and Israel-led war on Feb. 28. CNBC reported that Tehran remains defiant regarding access to the strait, with Iranian state media agency Nour News quoting Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday.

“The Strait of Hormuz will not open until Iran’s seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met, and Iran will not regulate its national security with tweets from American officials,” Ghalibaf stated.

Tehran’s Demands and the Fragile Islamabad Accord

The diplomatic architecture established in June—when U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an interim deal known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding—resulted in a brief hiatus in fighting. That initial agreement had briefly paused hostilities, but negotiations have stalled over the Islamic Republic’s core prerequisites for resuming unhindered maritime traffic.

Tehran insists that the Strait of Hormuz will remain effectively closed to normal trade until the U.S. halts what it terms acts of aggression, lifts its naval blockade of its ports and economic warfare, and releases Iranian assets. Conversely, a key demand of the U.S. has been that Iran dismantle its nuclear weapons program, leaving the two nations at an impasse.

The situation escalated further on Tuesday, when the U.S. military struck two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) tankers anchored off the Iranian coast, according to an Axios report. Described by U.S. officials as part of a newly approved “tanker for tanker” strategy and an effort to “mow the lawn,” the drone-delivered missile strikes targeted engine rooms to deter future attacks and degrade Tehran’s rebuilt radar and missile capabilities.

Expanded Regional Strikes and Energy Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

The maritime theater is mirrored by escalating kinetic actions ashore. Reuters reported that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting a facility owned by Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco in the capital Riyadh on Saturday. Witnesses described a large plume of smoke and fire rising above the site, with the group stating the action retaliated against Saudi attacks on Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces. Saudi authorities have not commented on the strike, and Aramco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In response to the U.S. operations involving roughly 100 targets on Tuesday—which struck IRGC air defense sites, radar systems, mine-laying capabilities, communications sites, anti-ship cruise missile launchers and attack drone launchers—Iran launched retaliatory attacks against Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq. The ensuing security environment prompted the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem to issue safety warnings, while Bahrain’s Interior Ministry alerted citizens to potential national threats.

Reflecting on the shifting balance of power in the corridor, President Trump asserted on Truth Social on Tuesday that he “couldn’t care less” if Iran signs an agreement. “I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing,” he posted.

Global Market Repercussions and Anticipated Escalation

Energy markets continue to absorb the shockwaves of sustained Middle Eastern instability. The persistent shipping attacks and the prospect of a further escalation have driven up inflation expectations globally and elevated government borrowing costs.

Photo: jpost.com

Market analysts warn that the current lull in hostilities may be temporary. “The situation is fluid and volatile. To me, as we are developing and looking at the situation, it’s not a question of if, but when the conflict resumes full force,” Bader Al-Saif, founding president of Al-Saif Consulting, told CNBC’s Access Middle East.

Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Warns Investors: 'Do The Opposite' Of Trump Posts

Reports indicating that Washington is deploying a third aircraft carrier strike group alongside an amphibious force carrying 2,000 Marines initially drove crude prices higher. However, markets softened slightly after the Group of Seven nations announced releases from diesel and crude reserves. At market close, Brent crude futures settled down 6 cents at $102.25 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate shed $1.76 to settle at $91.11 per barrel.

With U.S. officials estimating that the latest round of military actions has bought at least a month of reduced threat levels for commercial tankers, questions remain regarding how long maritime traffic can endure and whether diplomatic channels can be salvaged before full-scale regional war resumes.