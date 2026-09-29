Iran and Qatar Discuss Strait of Hormuz Proposal as US Demands Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Qatari mediators in New York to discuss a proposal for reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, United States officials maintained that Washington will not agree to end the ongoing military conflict unless Tehran comprehensively addresses its nuclear programme.

Diplomatic Shuffling in New York and Tehran’s Four-Day Proposal

The diplomatic push follows an Iranian plan introduced on Friday at the United Nations General Assembly. Under the proposal submitted by Tehran, the United States would release frozen Iranian funds, lift sweeping economic sanctions, and terminate its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

According to Araghchi, these operational steps could be executed within a four-to-five-day window. Once completed, the strategic Strait of Hormuz would reopen to commercial shipping, and negotiations for a final agreement, including on Iran’s nuclear programme, would commence by the seventh day. Araghchi informed Iranian state media on Monday that Qatari intermediaries would carry these concepts back to Washington, stating he anticipated a definitive response from the White House by Tuesday.

Here is why that matters: the Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20 percent of the world’s petroleum supplies. Its closure following the February 28 offensive launched by the US and Israel sent crude prices surging above $100 a barrel, reshaping global energy markets and supply chain logistics.

Washington’s Rejection and the Nuclear Stumbling Block

Despite the back-channel diplomatic exchanges facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan, top American leadership rejected the initial Iranian framework. United States President Donald Trump dismissed the proposal on Saturday as “unacceptable,” signaling that military and economic pressure would remain the primary leverage.

A senior US official speaking to Al Jazeera described indirect discussions as “positive and constructive,” but firmly reiterated that no peace agreement is attainable without tackling the nuclear file. Washington has indicated a willingness to unfreeze assets and ease sanctions, but significant friction remains over sequencing.

But there is a catch regarding mutual trust. The US official expressed skepticism toward Tehran, asserting that Iran violated a June memorandum of understanding by opening fire on commercial vessels. Tehran countered these claims, accusing Washington of failing to curb Israeli military actions in Lebanon and attempting to establish alternative shipping lanes around the Strait of Hormuz.

Navigating the Blockade: Crude Rebounds and Military Escorts

Despite the persistent naval blockade and restricted passage through the strait, regional crude exports showed signs of recovery in September. Data compiled by maritime intelligence firm Kpler and cited by Reuters shows that Middle East crude exports rebounded to 12.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the month, marking their highest level since the war began.

Even so, current figures remain far below the 18.8 million bpd exported in February. To bypass the closed chokepoint, select merchant vessels have utilized a US military-monitored corridor hugging the coast of Oman. Operating primarily under the cover of night with tracking systems disabled, these ships offload petroleum to tankers positioned outside the strait.

Photo: island.lk

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, reported that American naval forces have assisted 2,000 vessel transits and more than 1 billion barrels of oil in recent months. Simultaneously, Washington has tightened economic isolation measures, imposing secondary sanctions on airports and international corporations engaging with Iranian carriers, prompting cancellations across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Iraq.

Strait of Hormuz Crisis Metrics Metric Indicator Pre-War Baseline (February) Current Status (September) Global Oil/Gas Transit Share ~20% Severely restricted / Blockaded Regional Crude Exports 18.8 million bpd 12.8 million bpd Global Crude Price Benchmark Pre-conflict levels Above $100 per barrel US-Assisted Transits None 2,000+ transits via Oman route

Defiant Posture in Tehran and Trump’s Outlook

Addressing reporters on Monday, President Trump struck an optimistic note regarding the administration’s campaign, declaring that the US would prevail. He added that gas prices would fall once the US won the war.

Iran, Qatar discuss Strait of Hormuz in Tehran talks

Conversely, Iranian leadership adopted an uncompromising stance.

“Having suffered painful blows from our valiant combatants and the guardians of the Strait of Hormuz, they dare not venture beyond the Arabian Sea,” Khamenei declared. Chief of Staff Major-General Ali Abdollahi echoed these sentiments, warning that Tehran and its allied network would deliver a “decisive and devastating response” to any threat against the country.

As Araghchi prepares to fly back to Tehran to await Washington’s final verdict, international markets remain on edge. The convergence of nuclear diplomacy, maritime security operations, and tightening sanctions will dictate whether these Qatari-led talks lay the groundwork for regional de-escalation or plunge the energy markets into a deeper crisis.