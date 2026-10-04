Skyfall Introduces Thor Hammer Attack Drone Claimed Deployed

Ukrainian defense manufacturer SkyFall has introduced the “Thor Hammer,” a new middle-strike attack drone engineered for missions ranging between 350 and 600 kilometers. Priced between $25,000 and $30,000 per unit, the system aims to execute tactical strikes against supply depots, airfields, and radar installations behind Russian lines.

The announcement details a platform designed to bridge the gap between short-range FPV drones and long-range systems like the FP-1. According to reports from Militarnyi cited by t-online.de, the manufacturer claims the system is already deployed at the front lines, though these assertions remain independently unverified.

Operational Mechanics and Pricing

The “Thor Hammer” features a 3.5-meter wingspan and a 3-meter length, making it transportable via mobile launch units. Launch mechanisms rely on either a catapult or a rocket booster operable from stationary positions or trucks. Setup requires approximately 18 minutes, allowing crews to relocate before counter-battery measures engage.

Flight parameters include speeds up to 180 kilometers per hour and a ceiling of 4,000 meters, following preprogrammed autonomous routes. Real-time video feeds transmit via daylight or thermal imaging cameras. Final target acquisition utilizes onboard artificial intelligence and image recognition software to correct the terminal approach only after human operators confirm the engagement.

Metric Specification Range 350 to 600 kilometers Unit Cost $25,000 to $30,000 Payload 40 to 50 kilogram warhead Wingspan 3.5 meters Top Speed 180 km/h

Targeting Middle-Distance Logistics

By operating in the 350 to 600-kilometer bracket, the drone targets assets outside the reach of tactical FPV quadcopters but closer than deep-penetration assets. Data from the Tochnyi analytical group covering the period between June 2025 and March 2026 documents confirmed strikes on 237 air defense assets and 196 radar and jamming systems, illustrating the operational value of middle-distance engagement capabilities.

The weapon carries a 40 to 50-kilogram payload consisting of fragmentation and high-explosive fragmentation warheads.

Autonomous Targeting and Legal Frameworks

The integration of machine vision and AI algorithms for terminal guidance places the “Thor Hammer” within ongoing debates regarding autonomous weapon systems. While the software manages target tracking and correction during the final dive, formal authorization remains with the human operator.

Independent verification of the manufacturer’s performance claims, cost projections, and deployment status has not been established. Media outlets covering the rollout rely entirely on specifications provided by SkyFall.