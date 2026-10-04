More than seven months after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard locked down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf oil exporters have restored crude shipments to over 80% of pre-war levels, and above 90% when excluding Iran entirely, according to data from analytics firm Kpler reported by lesechos.fr and franceinfo.fr.

Strategic Logistics and Market Pressures

Volume Recovery: Gulf crude exports average roughly 9.5 million to 14.9 million barrels per day through Hormuz depending on tracking metrics, while pipeline bypasses add another 4 million barrels daily.

Gulf crude exports average roughly 9.5 million to 14.9 million barrels per day through Hormuz depending on tracking metrics, while pipeline bypasses add another 4 million barrels daily. Bypass Operations: Roughly 40% of regional petroleum exports now circumvent the chokepoint entirely via alternative maritime routes and repaired pipelines like the Saudi East-West conduit.

Roughly 40% of regional petroleum exports now circumvent the chokepoint entirely via alternative maritime routes and repaired pipelines like the Saudi East-West conduit. Export Destinations: The recovered crude is bypassing Europe entirely to service Asian markets, led by heavy buying from Chinese refiners, as noted by franceinfo.fr.

Tankers Move Under Darkened Skies Past Oman

The partial normalization of maritime trade relies on stealth and military escorts. As detailed by franceinfo.fr, tankers navigate the strait in nighttime convoys of four to six vessels. Crews power down electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers, to evade Iranian detection while hugging the coast of Oman.

Homayoun Falakshahi, head of oil analysis at Kpler, told franceinfo.fr that an average of six tankers pass daily under the protective umbrella of the U.S. Navy. Tankers travel with transponders cut and lights out, moving at close range past Omani waters. Contrepoints.org noted that three U.S. destroyers deployed into the Gulf over the summer to anchor this protection before rotating out, though Washington has since readied additional missile batteries in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Metric Pre-War Level Current Flow Strait of Hormuz Flow 17.13 million bpd 14.9 million bpd (Kpler weekly average) Saudi Pipeline Capacity (Yanbu) Baseline capacity 6.4 million bpd exported Refined Product Output 100% 18% of pre-conflit volumes

Oléoducs and Refinery Bottlenecks

While crude shipments have rebounded rapidly, the refined product sector remains severely constrained. Contrepoints.org reported that refined products stand at just 18% of pre-conflict volumes. Regional refineries have lost approximately two million barrels per day of processing capacity due to ongoing security disruptions.

Photo: franceinfo

Complementing the maritime route, Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu resumed operations after a brief two-week shutdown caused by drone strikes in Iraq linked to Iranian proxies. According to Kpler data cited by contrepoints.org, Saudi crude exports actually climbed to 6.4 million barrels, surpassing pre-war figures of 5.4 million barrels.

Economic Stranglehold on Tehran

The White House is leveraging the resumed flow of non-Iranian energy to tighten financial pressure on Tehran. Contrepoints.org reported that the Iranian rial plummeted past 2.5 million to the dollar, down from 2.2 million in early September. Washington reportedly rejected a Qatari-mediated Iranian offer to reopen the strait within seven days in exchange for sanctions relief.

Photo: 20 Min

The Biden administration expects the final Iranian tanker to reach China by mid-October, effectively cutting off foreign currency revenues for the regime. Concurrently, the White House announced the deployment of three new missile defense batteries to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, alongside an incoming carrier strike group, as regional stakeholders brace for potential retaliatory disruptions ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.