Annabelle Wallis discusses Unabomber and Peaky Blinders

Annabelle Wallis stars as psychoanalyst Christiana Morgan in the Netflix film Unabomber, which shot to number one on Netflix after its September 25 release. Alongside this streaming success, the actor discusses her varied career trajectory, her background in Portugal, and potential future collaborations with director James Wan.

From Period Dramas to Psychological Thrillers

Wallis portrays Christiana Morgan, the codirector of the Harvard Psychological Clinic who conducted experiments alongside Dr. Henry Murray on a teenage Ted Kaczynski.

The actor recently welcomed her first child with partner Sebastian Stan while balancing an active production schedule.

How Cultural Duality Shaped an Unconventional Career

Long before landing major studio franchises, Annabelle Wallis navigated a disjointed entry into the entertainment industry. Born in the U.K. and shaped by a formative upbringing in Portugal before returning to the U.K. at age seventeen, her early casting experiences proved complicated. Wallis reported that casting directors struggled to place her, initially expecting a classical period drama aesthetic rather than recognizing her distinct Latin-infused background. That unique cultural duality eventually gave way to a distinct professional niche, positioning her to tackle complex, multifaceted characters.

Wallis recently reflected on the limitations of looking like the conventional love interest while possessing a much wilder internal reality. This contrast fueled her attraction to mercurial figures and unconventional projects. Rather than leaning exclusively into high-octane blockbusters, she balanced action-oriented physical work with dense academic material, intentionally seeking out challenging roles like the psychoanalyst Christiana Morgan in Unabomber.

The Evolution of Grace Burgess and Peaky Blinders Regrets

A major turning point arrived at the end of 2013 when Wallis debuted as undercover Irish cop Grace Burgess in Steven Knight’s BBC series Peaky Blinders. Posing as a barmaid at Tommy Shelby’s favorite Birmingham establishment, her character became entangled in an intense dynamic with Cillian Murphy’s brooding protagonist. Although the first season enjoyed critical praise rather than instant blockbuster ratings, it established Wallis’s reputation for holding her own opposite intensely internal, guarded actors.

By season three in 2016, Wallis’s character—then married to Tommy Shelby—was killed off. What neither the production nor the network anticipated was how intensely audiences would connect with the pairing. As Netflix transformed the series into a global cultural phenomenon, creator Steven Knight admitted his lingering reservations. Knight shared that had he known how deeply viewers would long for the Grace-and-Tommy dynamic years later, he might have written a very different narrative arc, though Wallis did return as an apparition in season five.

Conquering Blockbusters and Horror Universes

Working alongside notoriously introverted performers like Cillian Murphy honed Wallis’s approach to high-profile male leads. Having grown up in an energetic, tomboyish household in Portugal, she developed an instinctive ability to bypass the defenses of alpha-male movie stars, a skill she later applied across multiple major productions. Shortly after her initial run on Peaky Blinders concluded, she stepped into the horror genre as the lead of Annabelle, James Wan’s foundational spinoff in the Conjuring cinematic universe. Produced on a modest $6.5 million budget, the feature grossed $257 million globally and paved the way for seven more films.

From Peaky Blinders to Unabomber: Annabelle Wallis' Journey into Complex Roles

That initial horror success created a lasting creative partnership. When Wan directed the pandemic-era cult hit Malignant, he cast Wallis in the lead role. Speaking on the potential for future creative reunions, Wallis revealed that Wan recently messaged her with a prompt to watch this space, indicating another collaboration could be on the horizon.

Project Title Release / Air Date Key Collaborator / Director Notable Metric or Milestone Peaky Blinders (Season 1) 2013 Steven Knight / Cillian Murphy Established early fan-favorite status Annabelle Not stated James Wan / John R. Leonetti Grossed $257 million against a $6.5 million production budget The Loudest Voice 2019 Russell Crowe / Showtime Portrayed Fox News booker Laurie Luhn Unabomber September 25 Janus Metz Pedersen / Netflix Climbed to number one on Netflix upon release

Balancing Global Streaming Reach and New Motherhood

The simultaneous rollout of international streaming hits has transformed how actors measure cultural impact. Observing real-time engagement across disparate regions highlights the unique power of modern distribution. Wallis noted the surreal nature of receiving messages from fans spanning India, South America, and Africa who are all discovering the same narrative under one digital roof. This widespread fascination with historical true-crime elements has introduced complex psychological portraits to a massive audience.

Photo: WWD

Amidst a demanding promotional circuit for her latest Netflix chart-topper, Wallis continues to navigate a brand-new personal chapter following the birth of her first child with partner Sebastian Stan. Managing intensive press obligations alongside newborn care requires a distinct shift in daily energy and focus. Whether she steps back into the horror genre with James Wan or continues tackling rigorous biographical dramas, her deliberate rejection of typecasting ensures a decidedly unpredictable path forward.