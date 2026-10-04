AI Deal Frenzy Drives Asia-Pacific Fundraising Toward 2021 Record

Hong Kong share sales raised a record $47.5 billion in the third quarter as Chinese technology companies tapped investors for capital to fund artificial intelligence expansion, according to Bloomberg. The July-to-September period produced the largest fundraising haul ever for those months, driven by initial public offerings, placements, and block trades that pushed the city’s total for the year above $92 billion, bringing it within reach of the $112.5 billion annual record set in 2021.

Record-Breaking Summer for Hong Kong Equity Fundraising

More than 85% of Chinese AI-related companies that went public in 2026—specifically 23 out of 27 firms—chose to list in Hong Kong, according to data cited by AI Weekly.

Major Transactions and Standout AI Deals

The summer fundraising wave was marked by several massive transactions across the technology and artificial intelligence sectors. Alibaba Group executed the quarter’s largest single transaction with a $10.2 billion follow-on offering. Meanwhile, optical-networking equipment maker Zhongji Innolight raised almost $8 billion in what marked Hong Kong’s biggest listing in nearly seven years.

AI model developers also commanded substantial sums from the market. Z.AI raised a total of $9.6 billion this year through its initial public offering, placements, and convertible bonds. Another standout transaction belonged to Zhipu AI, which secured $4 billion through a share placement in July. That individual placement sat inside a broader wave of $5.8 billion in AI financing that particular week, a funding burst that notably bypassed traditional Wall Street banks.

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Additional activity came from smaller and emerging players. MiniMax Group raised approximately $619 million in its earlier IPO, while MiniMax, AI model developers, and chipmakers Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX Semiconductor and Shanghai Biren Technology returned to investors shortly after their IPO lockups expired.

Broader Asia-Pacific Boom and Market Pressures

The AI-driven capital rush extended far beyond Hong Kong, lifting equity fundraising across the wider Asia-Pacific region. Companies across the region raised $327.1 billion through equity deals, marking a 53% increase from the previous year, according to LSEG data reported by technology firms accounted for $125.8 billion—or 38% of the regional total—representing more than three times the volume from a year earlier. Across the region, third-quarter share sales exceeded $120 billion, representing a six-year high for the period, with India raising a record $26 billion since July.

Despite the heavy liquidity and strong appetite for growth tied to the artificial intelligence buildout, the sheer volume of supply has introduced cautious sentiment among investors. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fell as much as 7% in July amid questions regarding the returns generated by heavy AI spending, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index trended lower over the course of the year. Market watchers noted that only two of Hong Kong’s 10 largest deals since July were recently trading above their offer prices. Tighter financial conditions, driven by higher bond yields and expectations for further Federal Reserve rate increases, have further contributed to a more selective investor base.

Outlook and Future Pipeline

The robust capital-raising cycle shows few signs of stopping despite market headwinds. Bankers and analysts expect the deal pipeline to remain active through the end of the year. Goldman Sachs indicated that total equity issuance in 2026 could surpass the historical regional high of $557.6 billion set in 2021, provided the fourth quarter maintains its pace. Deloitte China projected an additional three to four Hong Kong mega-listings of at least HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) each. Additional major offerings are also planned across the region, including upcoming listings in India, the Philippines, and Australia.