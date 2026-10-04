The Burkina Faso national football team refused to play a scheduled international friendly against World Cup runners-up Argentina in Buenos Aires after a travel delay left them stranded in Casablanca, Morocco. As reported by sport.orf.at, the resulting fixture saw the African federation deploy its U23 squad to avoid FIFA sanctions, leading to a 7:0 defeat described by the Spanish newspaper AS as a “historical farce.”

The Casablanca Travel Breakdown and Team Boycott

The controversy unfolded during Burkina Faso’s transit to South America. According to reports from rnz.de, the team became stranded at the airport in Casablanca due to a severely delayed flight. The aircraft’s revised schedule meant it would land in Buenos Aires a mere three and a half hours before the opening whistle.

Photo: nau.ch

Faced with extreme fatigue and an impossibly tight turnaround, nearly all members of the senior national squad refused to board the continuing flight or participate in the fixture. To prevent a match cancellation and avert severe financial or disciplinary sanctions from FIFA, the federation pivoted instantly, ordering its under-23 team into the starting lineup.

The youth side arrived in Argentina just hours before kickoff. Unsurprisingly, they proved completely unequipped to handle the tactical intensity of Lionel Scaloni’s side, prompting the Argentine daily Clarín to label the entire event “a complete failure” despite the host nation’s resounding victory.

Scaloni’s Assessment and the Goalscoring Rout

Argentina showed zero mercy once the referee blew the whistle. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring early, though he also missed a penalty kick in the opening minutes. Additional goals poured in from Gianluca Prestianni, Nico Paz, Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono, and Giuliano Simeone, alongside an own goal by Moumoune Diallo, according to match statistics compiled by nau.ch.

Photo: Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung

Manager Lionel Scaloni addressed the bizarre circumstances after the final whistle. Sometimes there are games that are less pleasant, Scaloni stated, acknowledging the awkward nature of the mismatch. But the people paid for their tickets and you always have to respect the opponent.

Match Detail Data / Fact Final Score Argentina 7 – 0 Burkina Faso (U23) Venue Buenos Aires, Argentina Key Scorers L. Martínez, G. Prestianni, N. Paz, J. Álvarez, F. Mastantuono, G. Simeone, M. Diallo (OG) Primary Controversy Senior squad boycott over a delayed flight via Casablanca

Preparations for Messi’s Farewell Against Benin

While the fixture against Burkina Faso created logistical headaches and tactical anomalies, the broader focus for the Albiceleste remains squarely fixed on the immediate horizon. According to reporting from vietnam.vn, Lionel Messi arrived back in his hometown of Rosario on October 3 to join the national team’s training camp for what will be his final appearance.

Midfielder Enzo Fernández emphasized the squad’s emotional state regarding the impending transition. Now we wait for Messi. I think he will soon join us, Fernández remarked following the match. We are all looking forward to his return, not only for the upcoming game, but also to share the last few days and training sessions together. Most importantly for us is that he is part of this team again.

Argentina is scheduled to face Benin at the Estadio Monumental, where the opposition is expected to field its strongest senior lineup.

As Scaloni prepares his squad for the emotional farewell, the federation will undoubtedly look to put the administrative and travel chaos of the Casablanca layover firmly behind them.