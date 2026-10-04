Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale Star in David O. Russell’s Madden Movie

Academy Award winners Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale are set to star as American football icon John Madden and his best friend Al Davis in the upcoming biographical film Madden. Directed by Oscar nominee David O. Russell, the Amazon MGM Studios feature explores Madden’s journey from his success on the field to television and the creation of the video game Madden NFL.

The film has a duration of 1 hour and 50 minutes and centers on the relationship between Madden and Davis, highlighting their collaboration with the Raiders that culminated in a Super Bowl victory. Alongside Cage and Bale, the cast features Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis.

Cast and Production Details

David O. Russell co-wrote the screenplay alongside Cambron Clark. The feature is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Jonathan Shukat, David O. Russell, Matthew Budman, and Colin Wilson. Serving as executive producers are David Bloomfield, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Michael Strahan.

Production for Madden is handled by Escape Artists, ShowKat, Dreamcrew Entertainment, and Corazon Camera, in association with Skydance Sports and NFL Films. The story also pays tribute to Madden’s wife Virginia, his lifelong friends, and his unique personality that established him as one of the most recognizable voices in American football and sports culture.

Beyond the Gridiron

The biographical project spans multiple arenas of Madden’s life, tracing how his passion for the sport expanded far beyond professional football. From his time with the Raiders to his broadcast career and the development of one of the most famous sports video games in history, the feature captures a legacy that bridged generations and entertainment mediums.