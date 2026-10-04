Yoshitomo Morohashi launches law practice after organized crime past

Yoshitomo Morohashi, a lawyer from Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture who once spent eight years in the organized crime underworld, now runs a legal practice in Asakusa, Tokyo, focusing heavily on criminal defense and offender rehabilitation, Fukushima Television reported.

The Bottom Line

The Shift: Morohashi transitioned from an 8-year career in organized crime to completing his legal training and launching a practice in Asakusa three years ago.

Morohashi transitioned from an 8-year career in organized crime to completing his legal training and launching a practice in Asakusa three years ago. The Turning Point: Following a 2005 conviction, he received a sentence of 1 year and 6 months with 3 years of probation and committed to pursuing judicial examinations.

Following a 2005 conviction, he received a sentence of 1 year and 6 months with 3 years of probation and committed to pursuing judicial examinations. The Practice: His current legal work prioritizes criminal defense that extends past courtroom sentencing into post-release reintegration and personal mentorship.

From Elite Academic Track to Organized Crime

When his father died during his middle school years, his perspective shifted dramatically. He completed a ronin study period in Tokyo, but increased night outings led him into stimulant drug use and a permanent estrangement from his mother.

Seeking an environment where he felt accepted, Morohashi entered the organized crime underworld through an encounter at a mahjong parlor. Over the next eight years, he engaged in loan-shark debt collection and drug trafficking. The physical and psychological toll of heavy substance dependence culminated in a severe breakdown, during which he was rescued while directing traffic at Tokyo’s Shibuya scramble intersection and subsequently placed under emergency hospitalization before his arrest.

The Arrest and the Turning Point in Custody

Reflecting on his arrest, Morohashi noted that he felt a sense of relief because he had spent years running from his reality. While held in a police station detention cell, he encountered a book detailing the life of a former female organized crime associate who later qualified as a lawyer.

On December 26, 2005, the court handed down a sentence of one year and six months, suspended for three years. When Morohashi stated in court that he intended to pursue the judicial examinations, the presiding judge encouraged him directly. That exchange reinforced his resolve to abandon his pattern of evasive behavior and commit to a rigorous study schedule.

Building a Legal Practice Focused on Rehabilitation

Morohashi passed the real estate transaction specialist examination the following year, followed subsequently by the judicial scrivener exam. His primary motivation throughout the study process remained a desire to bring pride to his mother. Seven years after receiving his criminal sentence, he located his registration number on the official pass list for the bar examination.

Three years ago, Morohashi established his legal office in Asakusa. His professional routine includes visiting clients at the exact police station where he was once detained. Today, his casework centers on criminal trials, but he maintains active communication and support systems with former inmates after they complete their sentences—an approach that sets him apart from standard practice.