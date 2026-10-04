Probashi Bengali associations plan larger Durga Puja themes despite costs

As global logistics costs climb due to international conflicts, Bengali associations worldwide are finding new ways to make the annual celebration feel rooted yet relevant through early planning, structured sponsorships, and community-led art. Despite rising financial pressures, probashi communities from Dublin to New Jersey are adopting complex, theme-driven formats to foster cultural identity among younger generations.

Global economic pressures have driven up expenses across venues, photography, decorations, and transport in recent months. Pratyush Banerjee, general secretary of Sujan – Bengali Association of Ireland in Dublin, noted that these pressures directly affect the international movement of idols and local logistics.

To maintain financial stability, the Dublin association initiated early planning, stronger community fundraising, and structured sponsorship drives. High travel costs also forced organisers to decide against flying in traditional dhaakis from India for the event.

Theme-Driven Celebrations Expand Beyond Traditional Boundaries

Theme-focused celebrations are gaining momentum among overseas Bengali associations, moving past simple religious gatherings to explore contemporary ideas of identity and art. Shibaji Chandra, a member of Trinayani in Plainsboro, observed a notable shift in New Jersey.

While Trinayani previously stood as the only organisation running theme pujas in the state, three additional large community groups adopted theme-driven formats this year. Smaller community celebrations and household events are also experimenting with distinct themes.

A similar approach guides the Bengali Association of Gothenburg in Sweden. Somnath Dana, secretary of the Bengali Association of Gothenburg (BAG), explained that the group uses its annual theme to explore home, memory, and belonging. This year’s theme, ‘Beyond the Gateways of Bengal’, examines doors and entrances in Bengali homes as symbols of welcome, memory, belonging, and new beginnings.

Volunteers at BAG constructed the decorations entirely from recycled materials. The association also maintained its tradition of using in-house women priests to conduct the Puja rituals for the fourth consecutive year.

Association Location Key Operational Adjustments Notable Tradition Sujan – Bengali Association of Ireland Dublin, Ireland Early planning, structured sponsorship, dropped international dhaaki travel Community-led logistics management Trinayani New Jersey, USA Expansion into multi-community theme adoption Broadened local community participation Bengali Association of Gothenburg Sweden Volunteer-built decorations from recycled materials In-house women priests conducting rituals

Engaging Younger Generations in the Diaspora

Organisers abroad increasingly focus on integrating children growing up outside Bengal, shifting the emphasis from merely recreating the Puja of Kolkata to building traditions that younger generations can actively claim as their own. Many children growing up outside Bengal maintain a distinct relationship with their ancestral culture compared to their parents.

Children participate directly through volunteering, performing, taking part in activities, and spending time with other Bengali children rather than acting as passive spectators. Community leaders emphasise that the goal is helping younger generations establish their own connections and memories around the festival to ensure the tradition endures abroad.