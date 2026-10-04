India concludes Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals

India concluded its 2026 Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with a total of 85 medals, securing the nation’s second-best performance in the history of the competition. While the final tally of 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze medals fell short of the record-breaking 106-medal haul at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, the contingent of 495 athletes managed a late-stage surge that salvaged a campaign initially marked by early heartbreaks and near-misses.

The closing ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium will feature double gold medalist Neeru Dhanda as India’s flag bearer, marking the end of a 15-day odyssey across 36 sporting disciplines. As reported by The Economic Times, India finished fourth in the overall standings, successfully navigating a transition period where only eight of the 28 golds won in Hangzhou were defended, while 13 new champions emerged to take their place on the podium.

Archery and Boxing Lead the Late-Game Surge

Archery stood out as the cornerstone of India’s gold production, with the nation matching its nine-medal haul from the 2022 Games. The campaign was defined by a clean sweep in the compound team events, but the true narrative shift occurred in the recurve category. Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Mohod secured her place in history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold at the Asian Games, according to The Economic Times. Her performance, which included two golds and a silver, signaled a crucial breakthrough for Indian archery on the continental stage.

Boxing also rebounded from a barren gold-medal run in Hangzhou, with Indian pugilists securing three golds in Aichi-Nagoya. Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), and Ankush Panghal (80kg) all elevated their previous podium finishes to the top step. For Borgohain, the victory was particularly significant, marking her as only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to claim an Asian Games boxing gold.

Hockey and Cricket Cement Continental Dominance

Team sports provided the most consistent returns, with India’s dominance in cricket and kabaddi remaining unchallenged. Both the men’s and women’s cricket teams successfully defended their titles, with the men’s final victory over Pakistan—highlighted by Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51—becoming one of the standout sporting moments of the Games.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Hockey provided a dual triumph that carried implications for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The men’s team retained their title with a decisive 5-1 victory over Malaysia, while the women’s team achieved a historic milestone, ending a 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold medal. These victories were supplemented by wrestling, where Aman Sehrawat emerged as a central figure. After struggling with illness and motivation following the Paris Olympics, Sehrawat’s gold in the 57kg freestyle category served as a poignant comeback story, contributing to India’s best wrestling performance since 1962.

Athletics Records and the Tennis Drought

The track and field results present a complex picture where raw medal counts obscure significant progress. While India’s gold haul in athletics dipped from six in 2022 to one in 2026, the team broke five national records and secured historic firsts. Sawan Barwal ended a 44-year wait for a men’s marathon medal, while Sarvesh Kushare and Baranica Elangovan secured breakthrough medals in high jump and pole vault, respectively. In the absence of injured javelin star Neeraj Chopra, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav maintained India’s presence on the podium with a 2-3 finish.

Conversely, the tennis contingent faced a historic low. Following a period of organizational chaos, the team returned without a single medal for the first time since 1986. This drought stands in stark contrast to the successes in golf, where Pranavi Urs claimed India’s first women’s individual golf gold, overcoming a three-shot overnight deficit to secure the title. As the focus now shifts toward the preparation cycle for Los Angeles 2028, the question remains whether the late-stage momentum of Aichi-Nagoya can be sustained or if the reliance on specific veteran cores will necessitate a deeper structural overhaul in the coming years.