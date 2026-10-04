Jon Moxley Responsible for AEW and NJPW Partnership, Says Dave Meltzer

Jon Moxley is directly responsible for establishing the working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on “Wrestling Observer Radio,” as reported by Wrestling Inc. Moxley held the IWGP United States Championship while competing as an AEW roster member, which ultimately opened the door for talent exchanges between the two promotions.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Cross-promotional bookings carry heightened stakes for fantasy wrestling leagues and pay-per-view pick ’em pools.

Surprise appearances from international champions shift betting odds for major event match cards.

Roster depth charts expand dynamically when talent shares television time across multiple major promotions.

The Origins of the AEW and NJPW Partnership

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling have maintained a strong working relationship for over five years, establishing the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view as a core fixture across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. However, the initial landscape featured no formal ties between the two organizations. NJPW management harbored strong frustrations following The Elite’s departure in 2019. Furthermore, former NJPW President Harold Meij saw no strategic upside in partnering with AEW due to existing business arrangements with CMLL and ROH.

The dynamic shifted entirely due to Jon Moxley. Meltzer detailed the catalyst on “Wrestling Observer Radio,” stating, “Jon’s the one responsible for the New Japan and AEW relationship back during the pandemic.” Moxley captured the IWGP United States Championship in his debut match for NJPW less than two weeks after his initial AEW appearance. Despite travel restrictions and COVID-19 complications forcing him to miss scheduled defenses, his positioning as a crossover champion bridged the organizational gap.

How a Championship Blueprint Opened the Door

Moxley’s status as a dual-territory competitor dismantled institutional barriers that previously kept the two promotions isolated. “Jon had the [IWGP] US title and he was an AEW guy…there was no relationship at all. It opened up the relationship,” Meltzer noted on “Wrestling Observer Radio.” That initial bridge paved the way for immediate cross-promotional milestones, including KENTA arriving in AEW to confront Moxley and stake his claim to the championship.

Even though global travel restrictions prevented him from returning to Japan throughout that year, the institutional pipeline remained intact. Chris Jericho also competed in NJPW while simultaneously holding the AEW World Championship, marking Jericho’s final official match for the Japanese promotion.

Wrestler Key Championship Promotion Crossing Impact on Relationship Jon Moxley IWGP United States Championship AEW to NJPW Initiated pandemic-era talent pipeline Chris Jericho AEW World Championship AEW to NJPW Demonstrated top-tier title mobility KENTA NJPW Contender Status NJPW to AEW First major cross-over angle on AEW TV

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