CAF Abolishes Cup-Tied Rule for Champions League and Confederation Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee has approved a major regulation change, allowing players to feature for more than one club per season in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. In the past, whenever an athlete played for a squad in either tournament, they became ‘cup-tied’ and were barred from representing a different side during that same campaign, regardless of any club transfers made across either of the two transfer windows.

Unlocking Mid-Season Squad Reinforcements

Under the previous regulatory framework, any player who turned out for a club in either the Champions League or Confederation Cup was ‘cup-tied’ and could not feature for another team in the same season. Even if a player moved clubs during one of the two transfer windows, they could not represent their new employer on the continental stage.

Consider a practical scenario under the new directive: if a player represents Mamelodi Sundowns in the group stage and subsequently transfers to Orlando Pirates during the January window, that player is eligible to feature for the Buccaneers in the knockout rounds. This mirrors similar regulations introduced by UEFA for the European club competitions this season.

Expanded Registration Windows and Knockout Additions

Alongside the elimination of the cup-tied restriction, CAF has instituted broader squad management parameters. Clubs are permitted to register a maximum of 40 players in one season. Additionally, squads have the option to swap out four of those registered names during the final registration period, provided those incoming athletes have not yet played for the club during that specific campaign.

Following the 2026/27 guidelines, once the league phase concludes, participating clubs are permitted to add up to three fresh faces to their squads for the knockout stages, with these individuals legally permitted to have previously represented a different team in the Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League earlier that same term.

Tournament Regulatory Change Previous Rule New 2026/27 Regulation Cup-Tied Status Strictly prohibited from representing a second club in the same season. Permitted to play for multiple clubs within the same continental season. Maximum Squad Registration Not specified. Up to 40 players per season, with four changeable in the final period. Knockout Phase Additions Restricted by prior tournament appearances. Up to three new players allowed.

Broader Calendar and Tournament Confirmations

The regulatory overhaul arrived alongside several major logistical announcements finalized during the CAF Executive Committee meeting. Nigeria will host the CAF Awards in Lagos on 7 December, following the nation’s hosting of CAF’s Ordinary General Assembly scheduled for 21 November.

Photo: flashscore.com.ng

On the pitch, the CAF Women’s Champions League continental finals are slated to run from 1-15 November, though the governing body has yet to confirm a host nation. Meanwhile, Senegal will host the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations from 28 November to 6 December. Al Ahly are record 12-time winners of the CAF Champions League.