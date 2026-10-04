Caracas Rock 2026: Road Closures and Traffic Restrictions for Sunday

The 25th edition of the Gatorade Caracas Rock 2026 brings together 17,000 national and international runners this Sunday, October 4, 2026, forcing extensive road closures and traffic restrictions across Baruta and eastern Caracas starting Saturday night.

Market Impact

Race Route: The 10-kilometer homologated route serves as the central stage for the athletic event.

The 10-kilometer homologated route serves as the central stage for the athletic event. Logistical Pacing: With staggered road closures locking down the Autopista Prados del Este from dawn, participant transit requires early arrival protocols.

With staggered road closures locking down the Autopista Prados del Este from dawn, participant transit requires early arrival protocols. Sponsorship Metrics: Partners including Minalba, Ridery, and Pago Directo collaborate on the event featuring 17,000 runners.

Baruta Road Closures and Traffic Restrictions Timeline

The operational traffic plan for the event kicks off Saturday, October 3, at 11:00 p.m., as authorities implement total transit restrictions on the Autopista Prados del Este, though local authorities also noted some controlled closures beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 10-kilometer circuit holds official homologation from World Athletics, AIMS, and the Federación Venezolana de Atletismo (FVA).

The initial Saturday night shutdown halts all vehicle flow on the Autopista Prados del Este in the La Trinidad direction, specifically from the Santa Fe distributor to the intersection with the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro highway. Simultaneously, the main avenue of Las Mercedes suspends traffic between Mucuchíes and New York streets.

A brief window of controlled transit opens on Sunday, October 4, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. along the Autopista Prados del Este heading toward Las Mercedes, departing from the La Trinidad tunnel. At 6:00 a.m., absolute traffic closure takes effect across this main artery, alongside Paseo Enrique Eraso, La Guairita Avenue in Chuao, Río de Janeiro Avenue, and José Lazo Martí Avenue. These closures remain in place until the conclusion of the competition on Sunday, October 4.

Sector / Artery Restriction Type Effective Timeframe Autopista Prados del Este (La Trinidad direction) Total Closure Saturday, Oct 3 (11:00 p.m.) onward Av. Principal de Las Mercedes (Mucuchíes – New York) Total Closure Saturday, Oct 3 (11:00 p.m.) onward Autopista Prados del Este (Las Mercedes direction) Controlled Passage Sunday, Oct 4 (5:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.) Paseo Enrique Eraso & Av. La Guairita Total Closure Sunday, Oct 4 (From 6:00 a.m.)

Alternative Routes and Municipal Transit Options

To mitigate urban congestion during the athletic showcase, municipal authorities and event organizers mapped out designated alternate pathways for local motorists. Access toward Las Mercedes remains open via the old Baruta road and internal residential corridors of the Prados del Este urbanization, as well as Veracruz Street.

Additional entry points include Los Campitos, Cumbres de Curumo, the main avenue of Colinas de Bello Monte with its transverse streets, and Suapure Street. For transit connecting toward Chuao and El Cafetal, motorists can leverage the main avenue of Caurimare and Santa Sofía Avenue to link toward the Altamira distributor or La Estancia Avenue.

Event Logistics, Hydration, and Post-Race Entertainment

Operating under the slogan “25 años, un solo ritmo,” the race integrates electronic timing systems and disposable tags to record runner results at the finish line, with the 17,000 participants scheduled to depart at 7:00 a.m. from the Autopista Prados del Este near the Valle Arriba Golf Camps. The official course starts at kilometer zero at the Ciénaga distributor on the Autopista Prados del Este, running north through the Santa Fe distributor, linking to La Guairita Avenue and the main avenue of Las Mercedes, continuing toward the Ciénaga distributor at the end of Río de Janeiro Avenue and Araure Avenue in Chuao at kilometer nine, and concluding at Araure Avenue and Río de Janeiro Avenue in Chuao. Adriana Capecchi, sports beverage and water category manager for Empresas Polar, confirmed that hydration stations featuring Gatorade and Minalba will operate every two kilometers.

Carlos Martínez, sports marketing manager for Empresas Polar, announced broadcast partnerships with Televen and FM Center. Upon crossing the finish line, participants wearing the official race shirt receive a version of Gatorade with a commemorative label, culminating with a live musical performance by Los Amigos Invisibles on the stage at Plaza Alfredo Sadel in Las Mercedes, in alliance with Pepsi.