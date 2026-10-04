NFL Week 4 TV Schedule: London Game and Top Matchups on RTL and Sky

Week 4 of the NFL season brings a massive 14-hour slate of live games across German television networks on October 4, 2026, featuring the first international London fixture, crucial divisional battles, and primetime showdowns for unbeaten powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Passing Volume Spike: Monitor wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s target share as the Detroit Lions face a Carolina Panthers secondary missing their top two cornerbacks.

Monitor wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s target share as the Detroit Lions face a Carolina Panthers secondary missing their top two cornerbacks. Underdog Value: The Las Vegas Raiders enter their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3-0, creating massive market intrigue as home underdogs in late-night window betting.

The Las Vegas Raiders enter their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3-0, creating massive market intrigue as home underdogs in late-night window betting. Backfield Pressures: Struggling franchises like the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans face desperate script adjustments, heavily impacting short-yardage running back efficiency.

London Calling and the Early Sunday Window

The action kicks off early at 15:00 CEST on RTL and Sky as the Indianapolis Colts face the Washington Commanders in the league’s inaugural 2026 London Series game. SportBild reported that this historic matchup spearheads a marathon of 14 hours of continuous live football on German screens. The Commanders look to build momentum following an unexpected victory over Seattle, while the Colts desperately search for their second win of the campaign.

Following the conclusion of the London fixture, television coverage pivots to RTL Nitro. Viewers will also have access to the deutschsprachige NFL-Konferenz on Sky and Nitro alongside the traditional RedZone broadcast on Sky.

Divisional Showdowns and Primetime Pressure Cookers

As the clock strikes 19:00 CEST, the television slate transitions entirely to high-stakes matchups. Nitro broadcasts the Los Angeles Rams traveling to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Both squads dropped their previous contests, placing immense strain on the Rams’ roster as they attempt to correct course after opening the season with back-to-back losses.

Simultaneously, the streaming service RTL+ highlights a clash between winless outfits as the Houston Texans host the Dallas Cowboys. Over on Sky, viewers can tune into a premier AFC East divisional rivalry featuring the New England Patriots visiting the unbeaten Buffalo Bills. Analyst questions loom over whether rookie quarterback Drake Maye can rebound from a difficult outing the prior week.

Time (CEST) Away Team Home Team Broadcaster 15:00 Indianapolis Colts Washington Commanders RTL / Sky 19:00 Los Angeles Rams Philadelphia Eagles RTL Nitro 19:00 Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans RTL+ 19:00 New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Nitro / Sky 22:25 Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders RTL Nitro 22:25 Denver Broncos San Francisco 49ers Sky 02:20 Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers RTL / Sky

Late Window Unbeaten Clashes

The late-night window starting at 22:25 CEST showcases the only pairing of undefeated teams on the entire slate. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel into hostile territory to challenge the Las Vegas Raiders on RTL Nitro. The Raiders have shocked pundits by capturing three straight wins to open the year, though facing Kansas City represents their sternest test to date.

Concurrently, Sky delivers a heavyweight inter-conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers. Both clubs entered the weekend carrying Super Bowl aspirations, setting the stage for a physical, tactical showdown.

To conclude the extensive Sunday schedule, Sunday Night Football features the Detroit Lions visiting the Carolina Panthers at 02:20 CEST. The Lions, anchored by German wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, target their third victory of the season against a Panthers secondary depleted by injuries to their top two cornerbacks.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.