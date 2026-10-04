BVLs 2026 Emergency Authorizations for Acetamiprid Under Scrutiny

The German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) faces a formal environmental information request filed via FragDenStaat regarding the emergency authorizations granted in 2026 for plant protection products containing acetamiprid, specifically Danjiri, Mospilan SG, and Carnadine 200.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Scrutiny: The formal inquiry challenges the 2026 emergency authorizations of acetamiprid products under Article 53 of Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009.

The formal inquiry challenges the 2026 emergency authorizations of acetamiprid products under Article 53 of Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009. Data Demands: The applicant demands full disclosure of toxicological studies, environmental behavior data, cumulative risk assessments, and internal agency evaluations from the BVL, BfR, UBA, and Julius Kühn-Institut.

The applicant demands full disclosure of toxicological studies, environmental behavior data, cumulative risk assessments, and internal agency evaluations from the BVL, BfR, UBA, and Julius Kühn-Institut. Cost Threshold: The disclosure request explicitly limits administrative costs to 30 euros without prior written consent, leveraging the Environmental Information Act (§ 3 Abs. 1 UIG).

Filing Under the Environmental Information Act for Acetamiprid Danjiri, Mospilan SG, and Carnadine 200

The information request targets emergency authorizations issued in 2026 for specific plant protection products. Under Article 53 of Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009, regulatory authorities may only grant emergency exemptions when a danger to crops cannot be averted otherwise and human health is not endangered. The inquiry, submitted to the BVL, requires no proof of legal interest under § 3 Abs. 1 of the German Environmental Information Act (UIG).

The application demands complete access to the underlying registration dossiers. This includes all studies submitted regarding toxicology, environmental behavior, metabolites, and chemical residues. Furthermore, the applicant requests official regulatory risk assessments concerning human health, the environment, pollinators, aquatic organisms, soil organisms, persistence, and mobility.

Demands for Cumulative Risk Assessment and Scientific Endpoints

Beyond single-product reviews, the information request focuses heavily on cumulative exposure methodologies. Acetamiprid received emergency clearances in 2026 for multiple crops, including sunflowers, field peas, potatoes, sugar beets, and fodder beets. The inquiry asks how authorities evaluated the combined environmental load on pollinators, aquatic organisms, and other non-target organisms from parallel authorizations.

The applicant also demands details regarding specific toxicological endpoints. These include acute and chronic toxicity, neurotoxicity (specifically developmental neurotoxicity), reproduction and development toxicity, endocrine properties under Regulation (EU) 2018/605, genotoxicity and carcinogenicity, and toxicity of relevant metabolites.

Processing Deadlines and Financial Stipulations

The formal request invokes statutory processing deadlines under § 5 Abs. 1 UIG and requests electronic delivery via FragDenStaat or direct email. To manage public expenses, the applicant placed a strict 30-euro ceiling on administrative fees without prior written authorization and a detailed breakdown of costs pursuant to the Environmental Information Fees Regulation (UIGGebV).

Parameter Details Regulatory Framework Art. 53 VO (EG) Nr. 1107/2009 & § 3 Abs. 1 UIG Target Products Danjiri, Mospilan SG, Carnadine 200 Impacted Crops Sunflower, field pea, potato, sugar beet, fodder beet Involved Agencies BVL, BfR, UBA, Julius Kühn-Institut

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