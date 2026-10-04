La Adictiva faces backlash over Karina Torres in La Casa de los Famosos

Regional Mexican band La Adictiva faced swift backlash across social media after viewers accused members of the group of exhibiting transphobic behavior toward finalist Karina Torres during the final-week party of La Casa de los Famosos México on Friday, October 2, 2026.

What Happened at the Final Reality Show Party

Viewers on X and Instagram pointed out a distinct difference in how the band’s vocalists greeted female participants compared to Torres, who is a transgender woman and one of the final five contestants.

While multiple outlets, including Infobae and Milenio, noted that several band members greeted other women with hugs and cheek kisses, they offered only handshakes or fist bumps to Torres.

Neither La Adictiva nor the reality show production team issued a public statement addressing the online accusations as the season neared its October 4 grand finale.

Contrasting Welcomes From the Stage to the Living Room

As El Heraldo de México reported, the interaction took place while vocalists Isaac Salas, Jerry Corrales, and Omar Melendres stepped off the stage to mingle with the remaining houseguests and returning eliminated participants. The physical distance kept by certain band members immediately triggered sharp viewer scrutiny.

According to El Heraldo de México, Omar Melendres and Jerry Corrales greeted the other female inhabitants with kisses on the cheek and handshakes, but restricted their greeting with Karina Torres to a handshake or a fist bump. By contrast, El Heraldo de México noted that Isaac Salas maintained an equal greeting style across all the women and men present.

Digital Backhandling and Online Boycotts

The alleged snub quickly escalated into digital campaigns across multiple platforms. TVyNovelas documented user commentary on Instagram and X where fans organized virtual boycotts, vowing to block the band on streaming services like Spotify. Commenters wrote remarks such as, “Se sumaron a mi lista de bloqueo en Spotify,” alongside demands for formal apologies. Users also flooded the band’s profile with phrases like Poro eso no suenan ni sonarán , que todo México les cante el precio por gatos , bloqueados de todas las plataformas para siempre , esto comprueba que la transfobia ya pasó de moda , and en vez de borrar comentarios, pidan disculpas , while followers of Karina Torres and the reality show questioned the group and demanded an explanation. Commenters also noted that A todas las mujeres las saludaron de beso, menos a Karina .

Photo: MILENIO

Photo: Infobae

At the same time, Milenio highlighted divided opinions among internet users. While some users condemned the actions as explicit gender discrimination, others debated whether an isolated greeting could definitively prove discriminatory intent without direct confirmation from the artists themselves. Additional users criticized the band’s behavior by writing, Qué penosa y qué anticuada actitud , while others tied the incident to her personal journey, stating, Cada quien tiene su cruz .

Event Detail Reported Fact Event Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Location La Casa de los Famosos México House Involved Artists La Adictiva (Vocalists Isaac Salas, Jerry Corrales, Omar Melendres) Contestant Involved Karina Torres (Finalist) Grand Finale Date Sunday, October 4, 2026

Pending Silence Ahead of the Grand Finale

As Infobae noted, the controversy arrived at a peak moment of media exposure for Torres as she prepared to compete for the four million peso prize alongside fellow finalists Mariana Ochoa, Gema Garoa, Memo Schutz, and Ese Pérez. Neither the musical group nor the network representatives offered formal explanations regarding the interaction during the weekend buildup to the final broadcast. Meanwhile, the band is already preparing for its first concert at the Auditorio Nacional on January 15, an event announced back in July.