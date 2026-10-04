Escape to the Sunshine Coast Hinterland: A Rainforest Getaway

A Quiet Escape from the Coast

In a travel column published by nzherald.co.nz, a traveler recounts a Sunshine Coast holiday that forced a digital detox after trading coastal beaches for a rainforest hinterland stay. The author, who typically does not relax on holidays, spent two nights at Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat, located 40 minutes inland from the coast.

Inside the Rainforest Retreat

Ali, who owns the property, purchased the site in 2019 after starting in hospitality at age eight and running a hostel in India at 15, guided the guests to their accommodation. Narrows Escape features eight adults-only villas set privately within the rainforest. Tripadvisor once named Narrows Escape the most romantic hotel in the world.

Wild Encounters and Solitude

Upon arrival, a cheese platter and a bottle of sparkling were provided on the deck, followed by time spent by a private pool and reading in the villa. The author noted that organic birdseed left by the management immediately attracted native pigeons, while two possums later appeared at the window around 7pm.

The itinerary included a visit to Kondalilla National Park for a walk along the 1.7km Picnic Creek Circuit, where the travelers encountered no other people, contrasting with earlier coastal walks alongside runners and families. In the nearby village of Montville, stops included a chocolate shop, a ginger shop, and a clock shop.

Wellness in the Hinterland

The group later visited The Range, a wellness retreat where Dave shows guests around. He had a Chinese medicine and acupuncture practice here and opened up the back of the building so the sauna, ice bath and spa look straight out into the rainforest. Dave provided relationship cards for guests, which the group answered while wearing robes and drinking Chinese herbal tea.

The Return to Connectivity

At checkout, the author observed that stronger Wi-Fi caused phone notifications to return, but chose to delay checking messages after sleeping well for two nights before continuing the remainder of the holiday on the coast.