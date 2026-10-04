Three Large Ships Collide Near Ålesund in Norway

At 01:37 on Sunday, a mayday call broadcast across coastal radio stations alerted authorities to a multi-vessel collision in the narrow waters of the Valderhaugfjorden near Ålesund, involving a tank ship and two cargo vessels ranging from 80 to 147 meters in length. All three large commercial ships were actively navigating the confined sound—two heading north and one heading south—when the impact occurred, according to initial details released by Hovedredningssentralen (HRS) Sør-Norge. The vessels are described as large, with a gross tonnage of around 2,000 to 2,500 tons. Valderhaugfjorden is located in the municipalities of Ålesund and Giske in Møre og Romsdal, and the tanker was on its way from Elnesvågen to Førby.

The collision triggered a swift and comprehensive emergency response in Møre og Romsdal. Eilin Furre of HRS noted that the situation had calmed down by a 04:00 update. Although a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, it quickly returned to base after authorities determined that no evacuation was necessary, and Eilen Furre confirmed that both the helicopter and KNM Fridtjof Nansen were later demobilized as the situation became more clear.

Vessel Identities and Status at Port

The three ships involved represent a mix of international and domestic registries. NRK identified the vessels as the tanker Xanthia, the freight vessel Hav Frakt (belonging to the Faroese shipping company Navigare), and the cargo ship Bergfjord (sailing under the Dutch flag). Xanthia, owned by the Bergen-based shipping company Utkilen, carried a crew of 16 and was transporting fluid limestone primarily used in paper production. Hav Frakt operated with a crew of seven, while Bergfjord—owned by the Norwegian company Fonnes Shipping—also had a crew of seven on board. It was reported that no persons were injured in the incident.

Photo: VG

Following the impact, the vessels made their way to safety. Operations manager Ragnvald Knut Rasmussen of the Møre og Romsdal Police District explained that two of the ships reached land under their own power and tied up at docks in Ålesund, while the third dropped anchor just outside the city. Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt, the managing director of Utkilen, confirmed to Bergens Tidende that Xanthia did not take on water and sustained no hull leaks, resting safely at anchor as representatives await formal damage assessments. Eilin Furre noted that two of the vessels had a need to go to dock, and rescue leader Torgeir Espedal stated that the ships are now either anchored up or lying at dock in Ålesund.

Water Ingress and Safety Evaluations

While the Utkilen tanker avoided hull breaches, other vessels sustained direct impacts. Emergency responders confirmed that the water ingress was brought under control, and crews remained aboard their respective ships rather than abandoning them.

Photo: nrk.no

Police administered alcohol breath tests to select crew members on scene, finding no evidence of impairment. Authorities have notified both the Accident Investigation Board Norway and the Norwegian Maritime Authority to conduct formal inquiries.

Unanswered Questions in the Valderhaugfjorden