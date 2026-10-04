Yosef Haguel, Survivor of “Ballad for a Medic,” Dies at 80 During Reserve Duty

Yosef Hagoel, whose life was saved during the Six-Day War when a combat medic threw his body over him to absorb fatal mortar shrapnel—a selfless act of bravery that later inspired one of Israel’s most famous patriotic songs—has passed away at the age of 80. Hagoel died at his home while actively serving in reserve duty with the Israel Defense Forces’ 55th Parachuters Brigade.

During the 1967 Six-Day War, Hagoel fought as a soldier in the 28th Battalion of the Parachutists Brigade during heavy combat against the Jordanian Legion in East Jerusalem. When Hagoel was severely wounded under intense fire, company medic Shlomo Epstein rushed to treat him. As mortar shells rained down on their position, Epstein shielded Hagoel with his own body, absorbing a direct hit that killed him instantly. Epstein’s extraordinary sacrifice saved Hagoel’s life, an act of valor for which Epstein was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor.

Hagoel’s profound debt to the fallen medic remained a guiding presence throughout his life, culminating in his decision to name his firstborn son Shlomo after the man who saved him. The harrowing wartime rescue ultimately became intertwined with Israeli cultural history, closely mirroring the narrative of the classic song “Ballad for a Medic” (“Balada LaHovesh”).

The Cultural Echo of a Wartime Sacrifice

Released in 1969, “Ballad for a Medic” was performed by renowned Israeli singer Yehoram Gaon at the annual Israeli Song Festival, where it captured first place. The song was written by Dan Almagor and composed by Ephraim Nצר (Ephi Netzer). According to Netzer, Almagor actually penned the lyrics 11 years prior to the Six-Day War when the songwriter was just 21 years old, meaning it was not originally composed about a specific battlefield incident. Nevertheless, the striking parallels between the fictional lyrics and real-world wartime tragedies quickly became apparent.

In the aftermath of the 1967 conflict, grieving families struggled to listen to the haunting ballad and petitioned broadcasters to pull it from the airwaves. Epstein’s own parents approached Netzer directly to request that the song not be played publicly. Consequently, radio stations refrained from broadcasting the track for years, reserving it exclusively for Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers. Over time, however, the cultural sentiment shifted, and the track evolved into one of Gaon’s most cherished signature songs, capturing the top spot on beloved-song charts on Reshet Gimel in 1999 and 2010, as well as on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) in 2004.

Lifelong Service and Lasting Legacy

Hagoel’s dedication to the military uniform endured for decades, tying his final days directly to the elite unit where his journey began. Even at age 80, he maintained an active connection to the 55th Parachuters Brigade, passing away at home while still serving in the reserves.

The memory of Shlomo Epstein’s heroism, which shaped Hagoel’s family life and resonated through generations via the nation’s collective musical heritage, remained unbroken right up to the end of Hagoel’s service.