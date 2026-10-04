Lynx Proposes Bus Service Cuts and Additions Based on Ridership Trends

Central Florida’s regional transit authority is proposing widespread system adjustments to its bus network, balancing service reductions on underperforming lines with frequency boosts on heavy-traffic corridors. The proposed modifications by the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, widely known as Lynx, arrive as regional public transit faces broader strategic shifts, including service contractions in neighboring counties and sweeping new county-level transit initiatives.

The proposed changes, which do not stem from cost-saving measures according to agency representatives, are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 13 pending approval by the Lynx board of directors during an upcoming public vote.

Proposed Route Reductions and Discontinued Trips

The most substantial reduction in the upcoming schedule overhaul is the proposed discontinuation of Link 701, a weekday bus operating in Ocoee between West Oaks Mall and Orange Technical College’s West Campus. Bruce Detweiler, manager of service planning at Lynx, noted during a recent planning meeting that the agency observed a steady decline in ridership trends on the route. Officials stated that riders in the area may instead utilize NeighborLinks 811 and 812, which service nearby corridors.

Additional service cuts target weekend and evening schedules. Lynx plans to eliminate all Saturday service for the Link 1 bus, which travels from Winter Park Village along Kennedy Boulevard through Eatonville to the Maitland Center office complex. The agency also intends to scrap weekday 8:20 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. departures from the Winter Park SunRail station. Officials cited a lack of significant Saturday ridership as the primary factor behind the decision.

Gail Morgan, a local rider waiting near Winter Park Village on a weekday morning to commute into downtown Orlando, explained that while she did not ride Link 1 daily, she relied on it in the past for weekend trips to Eatonville. Morgan noted that losing the service would restrict her mobility, pointing out that alternative options like rideshare services remain financially burdensome for some residents.

Further reductions include the elimination of Link 6 service between the Colonial Plaza SuperStop in Orlando and the stop at Lakemont Avenue and Aloma Avenue in Winter Park, with officials advising riders to switch to Link 13. Additionally, Link 407—running from Orlando International Airport to Kissimmee and Medical City—will see reduced daily service to Lake Nona, while Link 311 will alter its eastbound route away from Tradeshow Boulevard in favor of Universal Boulevard toward the airport.

Expanded Frequency on High-Demand Corridors

While several routes face trimming due to low passenger counts, others are slated for expansion based on high passenger volume. Detweiler reported that certain routes experienced robust demand, prompting the agency to increase trip frequencies.

Link 48, which operates along West Colonial Drive and Powers Drive in west Orange, and Link 49, serving the Pine Hills and Rosemont areas, are both slated for increased Saturday service. Currently operating on hourly schedules on Saturdays, both routes will transition to service every 30 minutes until 7:45 p.m. for Link 48 and 7:30 p.m. for Link 49. Furthermore, Lynx proposes adding a late-night weekend run at 12:15 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Lynx Central Station to the Rosemont Superstop.

A series of other routes are slated for minor schedule adjustments, including:

Link 13 on University Boulevard

Link 18 on South Orange Avenue

Link 20 in the Pine Hills area

Link 23 in Winter Park and Rosemont

Link 26 in Poinciana

Link 36 in Lake Richmond

Link 42 between International Drive and the airport

Link 51 on Conway Road

Link 57 on John Young Parkway

Link 107 on U.S. Highway 441

Broader Regional Transit Context

The proposed route modifications arrive as public transportation providers across Central Florida navigate significant operational shifts and evolving municipal strategies. Matt Friedman, a Lynx spokesman, emphasized that the current schedule adjustments are driven by a continuous evaluation of network efficiency rather than fiscal constraints. “We’re always looking several times a year at our routes for efficiency and providing the best services that we can,” Friedman said.

The adjustments coincide with broader regional transit developments. In Seminole County, officials have previously reduced fixed bus routes in favor of dedicated rideshare options. Meanwhile, Orange County is actively examining a sweeping initiative known as the “STAR plan,” which aims to establish bus-only lanes on major regional thoroughfares alongside long-term proposals for expanded rail networks.

Public Feedback and Upcoming Board Vote

Lynx conducted a series of public meetings throughout September to gather feedback from local residents and daily riders regarding the proposed adjustments. Additional public comments are being accepted online through the official Lynx contact portal until 5 p.m. on Oct. 12. Collected public input will be presented to the organization’s board of directors.

The Lynx board of directors is scheduled to vote on the proposed network modifications during a public meeting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22. The session will take place in the second-floor board room at Lynx Central Station, located at 455 N. Garland Ave. in Orlando.