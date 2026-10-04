Dan Ndoye emphasizes patience after Switzerland beats Slovenia

Switzerland secured a 2-1 victory over Slovenia in Group B1 of the UEFA Nations League, maintaining a flawless record with three wins from three matches under Murat Yakin, as RTS Sport reported.

Match Analysis and Strategy Insights

Dan Ndoye acknowledged that the team did not play its best match, stating that the win remains the priority despite a rough start.

Michel Aebischer noted that the slippery pitch and deep-defending opponent limited passing options, forcing the team to react collectively.

Johan Manzambi emphasized the necessity of constant movement and patience to break down Slovenia’s low defensive block.

Dan Ndoye Highlights Patience After Slow Start

The match began poorly for Murat Yakin’s side, conceding early against a Slovenian team that defended deep in their own half. Dan Ndoye noted that the squad had prepared for this tactical setup by focusing on rapid ball circulation and utilizing wide spaces. Although the opening goal involved a measure of fortune, Ndoye insisted it stemmed from positioning in the right zone. “We knew that we had to be patient, make the ball circulate quite fast and find space on the sides,” Ndoye told Olivier Dominik of RTS Sport.

Michel Aebischer Points to Difficult Conditions

Michel Aebischer addressed the obstacles faced on the pitch, pointing out that the playing surface was exceptionally slippery. That slickness complicated Switzerland’s possession-based style, which relies on frequent passing. Despite few clean solutions against a compact defensive shape, Aebischer highlighted the collective reaction. “We didn’t find many solutions tonight, they didn’t give us much space, but at the end, there are the three points and that is the most important,” Aebischer stated to RTS Sport.

Johan Manzambi Discusses Movement and Off-Ball Work

Johan Manzambi detailed his approach to unlocking tight defenses during his post-match remarks. He explained that his constant movement served a dual purpose: receiving passes and dragging defenders out of position to manufacture gaps for teammates. “I always try to be in motion without it necessarily being to receive the ball but also to create spaces,” Manzambi reported to RTS Sport. He added that while personal goal contributions are welcome, the primary objective is simply playing.

Player Key Post-Match Observation Next Fixture Dan Ndoye Emphasized patience and persistence after a slow start North Macedonia (Tuesday) Michel Aebischer Cited slippery pitch conditions and a tough defensive opponent North Macedonia (Tuesday) Johan Manzambi Stressed constant off-ball movement to generate passing lanes North Macedonia (Tuesday)

The squad’s immediate focus shifts toward recovery and preparation for their upcoming fixture against North Macedonia on Tuesday, carrying forward a three-match winning streak in the competition.