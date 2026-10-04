Joey Wong returns via AI in Netease microdrama video

Two decades after stepping away from the spotlight, iconic 1980s and 90s actress Joey Wong has made an unexpected return to the screen via artificial intelligence-powered reconstruction. The revival is part of an industry-wide pivot in China, where over 90 per cent of microdramas launched online in recent months are now AI-generated.

Joey Wong AI Revival Highlights Mini-Drama Shift

Iconic actress Joey Wong returned to the screen via artificial intelligence reconstruction in a two-minute video produced by NetEase this summer.

The video recreated some of Wong’s most celebrated historical roles, including the ghost in A Chinese Ghost Story and the snake demon in Green Snake.

More than 90 per cent of the 430,000 microdramas launched online in the first eight months of the year were AI-generated, according to the National Radio and Television Administration.

NetEase Recreates Classic Roles With AI Reconstruction

The digital resurrection of Joey Wong arrived via a two-minute video released by NetEase this summer. The project utilized advanced artificial intelligence to recreate the actress in her most famous cinematic incarnations. Viewers saw the return of the beautiful ghost from A Chinese Ghost Story alongside her alluring snake demon persona from Green Snake.

Wong originally stepped away from the entertainment spotlight two decades ago.

Regulatory Data Reveals Massive Microdrama Expansion

This high-profile digital cameo is merely the tip of a much larger industrial iceberg. Artificial intelligence-generated short dramas have rapidly come to dominate China’s burgeoning mini-drama market. These microdramas are specifically engineered for maximum digital engagement, relying on fast-paced storylines and frequent plot twists delivered in episodes lasting just a few minutes.

Official data published by the National Radio and Television Administration, China’s broadcasting regulator, outlines the sheer scale of this production boom. Out of the 430,000 microdramas launched online during the first eight months of the year, more than 90 per cent were entirely AI-generated.

Metric Data Point Total Microdramas Launched (Jan-Aug) 430,000 AI-Generated Share Over 90% Featured AI Subject Joey Wong (NetEase video) Regulator National Radio and Television Administration