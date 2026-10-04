Home » Technology » Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Arrive in Matching Alfa Romeos at Sepang

Arriving at the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia, Scuderia Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc drove matching Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce sports saloons.

Matching Alfa Romeos Deliver 276 Horsepower to Sepang

Formula 1 drivers frequently draw attention with their paddock transport, and the Malaysia arrival was no exception.

The Scuderia pairing split their color choices cleanly. Hamilton piloted a Misano Blue finish, while Leclerc drove the brand’s signature Alfa Rosso red.

Beneath the exterior sheet metal, both Giulia Veloce models house a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. That powertrain generates 276 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque.

Power routes exclusively to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox paired with a limited-slip differential. The setup yields a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h.

Inside the cabin, the layout features aluminium paddle shifters mounted directly behind the steering wheel. A 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system caters to the drivers’ well-known preference for high-end audio during race weekends.

Historical Ties Bind Ferrari and Alfa Romeo

The choice of Alfa Romeo transport highlights a century-old engineering and motorsport lineage between the two Italian brands. Enzo Ferrari began his racing career behind the wheel of Alfa Romeo machinery during the 1920s.

Photo: sportrik.com

That relationship evolved in 1929 when he founded Scuderia Ferrari. In those early years, the team supplied the operational staff and drivers while Alfa Romeo provided the underlying chassis and cars.

By 1947, the Prancing Horse began manufacturing its own independent racing machinery. When the Formula 1 World Championship officially commenced in 1950, Ferrari entered as a standalone constructor, establishing itself as the oldest surviving team on the current grid.

Alfa Romeo competed directly as a constructor in that inaugural 1950 season. Driven by legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Giuseppe Farina, the works Alfa Romeo team dominated the championship, with Farina securing the drivers’ title.