US Fund Fined $20,000 Over New Zealand Cell Tower Land Lease Breach

In February 2024, Everest Infrastructure NZ paid $255,000 to lease a 16sq m rooftop below a cell site at a Lower Hutt YMCA. Nearly eight months later, the company self-reported to New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office after discovering the transaction breached foreign ownership rules for residential land.

The Bottom Line

Everest Infrastructure NZ paid $255,000 for a 16sq m rooftop lease in Lower Hutt before discovering it violated foreign investment regulations.

The company self-reported the breach to the Overseas Investment Office, which levied a $20,000 penalty while acknowledging the mistake could “be somewhat understood”.

International funds and local landowners across New Zealand are targeting the land and passive tower assets that help run mobile and internet networks.

Why Did a US-owned Fund Target a Lower Hutt YMCA Roof?

Everest targeted the Lower Hutt YMCA property to capture revenue streams tied to passive telecommunications infrastructure. Land records show that Aotearoa Towers Group LP—the former Vodafone towers business now called Fortysouth—had lodged a legal caveat against the YMCA property title to protect its interest. Everest secured the lease rights for the 16sq m patch of roof directly underneath those assets for $255,000. According to official documents obtained by the New Zealand Herald under the Official Information Act, the company executed the agreement without realizing it required prior regulatory clearance.

The transaction triggered compliance hurdles because Everest was considered an overseas person because it was “predominantly owned by United States of America-based investors”. Under New Zealand law, this meant it needed consent before taking an interest in residential land. Nearly eight months after signing the contract, Everest reported its own oversight to the Overseas Investment Office. Regulators wrote that a “YMCA hostel accommodation” was “not a typical residential property”. Even so, the agency proceeded with a $20,000 financial penalty for the breach.

How Do Cell Tower Lease Buyouts Work for Landowners?

The Lower Hutt YMCA transaction forms part of a broader commercial strategy targeting passive cell site assets across New Zealand. Companies like Everest approach landowners—including charities and golf clubs—with cold calls offering upfront cash lump sums. In exchange, these landowners surrender regular rental payments received from telecommunications operators. Everest’s website highlights case studies involving the Manawatu Golf Club, Mt Maunganui Golf Club, and the Carrington Estate winery and golf course.

When approaching the Manawatū club, Everest offered capital for a new facility in exchange for taking over existing cell tower rents. At Carrington Estate, the firm conducted a free analysis of the property’s rental agreement. That review identified “multiple overlooked rent reviews”, allowing the company to offer a bigger lump sum to take over and own the tower lease. The underlying business model relies on the nature of mobile infrastructure, as mobile phone operators cannot easily pick up their equipment and move.

Who Dominates New Zealand’s Passive Tower Market?

Everest operates as a newcomer within a fast-moving field. A major sell-off occurred in 2023 when Canadian-backed company Connexa spent $1 billion buying 1,124 passive towers from 2degrees. Connexa expanded its footprint further in late 2024 by purchasing Clearspan, establishing itself as New Zealand’s largest holder of land under mobile towers, according to a press release from its Canadian pension fund owners.

Established tower operators are now warning property owners to exercise caution when dealing with international lease buyers. A spokeswoman for Fortysouth noted that landowners are “increasingly being approached by international companies wanting to buy their cell site leases”. Fortysouth encourages property owners to consult with them first to understand the long-term implications for site management and operator relations.

Entity Market Action Scale / Value Connexa Acquired Clearspan and 2degrees towers $1 billion, 1,124 towers (2023) Everest Infrastructure NZ Rooftop and tower lease buyouts $255,000 Lower Hutt YMCA lease Fortysouth Maintains legal caveats on tower sites Former Vodafone towers business

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.