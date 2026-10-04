Jude Bellingham Can Become All-Time Great, Claims Roy Keane After England’s 7-0 Win

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham can become one of the world’s greatest ever players, according to Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane, following a stellar performance where the midfielder scored one goal and set up three more as England defeated Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Manager Thomas Tuchel’s firm deployment of a formidable front four elevates the surrounding assets—including Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane—into premium offensive options.

Rijeka Rout Highlights Tactical Evolution Under Tuchel

Playing in front of a reduced crowd of 6,000 children and their designated handlers at the Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka, England delivered a commanding display. Sky Sports reported that Keane praised the midfielder for completing a comprehensive performance that lifted the entire squad. The host nation, ranked 14th in the world, was overwhelmed by a relentless English press and fluid positional interchange, with Keane stating that England made Croatia look like a Gibraltar-type of team .

The match marked a significant milestone as Bellingham became directly involved in more than two goals for England for the first time. He also registered three assists in a single fixture, a feat not achieved by a Three Lions player since Trent Alexander-Arnold against San Marino in November 2021, as noted by BBC Sport reporting. Thomas Tuchel made five changes to his starting lineup from the victory over Czechia, dropping Alexander-Arnold to the bench while recalling Jarell Quansah, Alex Scott, and Bellingham to the starting XI.

Unlocking the Formidable Front Four

Tuchel has settled on a dynamic attacking quartet featuring Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, and Bellingham. Speaking to ITV after the fixture, Saka detailed the tactical fluidity of the setup. The arrangement allows players to rotate positions seamlessly, making it exceptionally difficult for opposition low-blocks to track runners or establish an effective man-marking press.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, who netted twice in the encounter, hailed Bellingham as special and deserving of both player of the year and man of the match honors. Meanwhile, BBC Sport highlighted former striker Ian Wright’s analysis of Bellingham’s relentless work rate, noting his ability to drive forward continuously and occupy dangerous, unmarked spaces inside the 18-yard box.

Player Key Contribution vs. Croatia Match Role / Position Jude Bellingham 1 Goal, 3 Assists Central Attacking Midfielder (#10) Harry Kane 2 Goals Centre-Forward (#9) Bukayo Saka 2 Goals Right Winger Anthony Gordon 1 Goal, 1 Assist Left Winger

Leadership on the Pitch and Upcoming Milestones

Bellingham’s influence extended beyond open-play creation when he assumed the captain’s armband after Harry Kane was substituted in the 70th minute. BBC Sport observed that this transition emphasized the younger player’s growing leadership stature within the national team setup. Bellingham continues to serve as a focal point of Tuchel’s tactical framework.

Photo: Goal.com

Attention now turns to Wembley Stadium, where England prepares to face the Czech Republic. The fixture places record goalscorer Harry Kane in the spotlight as he closes in on equalling Peter Shilton’s all-time men’s appearance record of 125 caps. Addressing the team’s ongoing trajectory, Tuchel emphasized that standing still is not an option in elite football, telling broadcasters that the standards set in Rijeka must be surpassed in every subsequent training session and competitive fixture.

Match Background and Opposition Milestones

The fixture took place behind closed doors due to a stadium ban imposed on Croatia, though a UEFA ruling permitted local children under 14 accompanied by parents and teachers to fill the stands, alongside a small contingent of just 100 English supporters who secured complimentary tickets following direct negotiations between the Football Association and UEFA. Meanwhile, Luka Modric returned to the hosts’ starting XI to make his 205th senior international appearance before coming off at half-time.

Photo: BBC

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