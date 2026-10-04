Fanny Neguesha Faced Verbal Abuse at Istanbul Restaurant

Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina’s partner, Fanny Neguesha, faced verbal abuse and aggressive behavior from staff at an upscale restaurant in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district on October 4, 2026. After management realized her relationship to the professional footballer, staff attempted a sudden reversal and offered a complimentary meal, prompting severe public criticism from the model over discriminatory service standards.

The Incident at the Sarıyer Restaurant

The confrontation unfolded when Fanny Neguesha visited a high-end restaurant inside an upscale shopping center in Sarıyer alongside a friend, as detailed by Sabah. Neguesha, who lives in Istanbul with Lemina and their two children following the midfielder’s transfer to the Turkish club, encountered severe unprofessionalism from floor staff. According to Odatv, the model initially attempted to correct the workers over their hostile demeanor.

Instead of addressing the service failure, the personnel escalated the situation with verbal insults. Neguesha described the encounter sharply in accounts reported by A Haber, stating: A few personnel should seriously review their behavior towards customers. Experiencing rude, aggressive, and disrespectful behavior is unacceptable. We have the right to question whether we would receive the same treatment under different circumstances. No customer should be humiliated, subjected to verbal assault, or treated differently because of their appearance or background. Takvim further confirmed that the venue in question was Masa Restaurant.

Photo: Sabah

Management U-Turn and Public Backlash

The situation shifted rapidly once establishment executives discovered the identity of the customer. Upon realizing that Neguesha is married to a prominent Galatasaray player, intermediaries reached out on behalf of the management to offer an apology and extend an invitation to return. As reported by Sabah and Odatv, the belated gesture infuriated the model further.

Neguesha rejected the preferential treatment outright, pointing to the obvious double standard applied by the venue. It is never acceptable to treat people differently, Neguesha remarked, as documented by A Haber and Takvim. Now they want me to come back because they learned I am a footballer’s wife, their behavior is really ridiculous…

Photo: Takvim

Detail Reported Fact Source Outlet Location Masa Restaurant, Sarıyer, Istanbul Takvim, Odatv Principal Subject Fanny Neguesha (Partner of Mario Lemina) Sabah, A Haber Core Incident Verbal abuse and aggressive staff behavior Sozcu, Sabah Management Reaction Post-identification apology and invitation A Haber, Odatv

Broader Context and Ongoing Adaptation

The family has otherwise integrated smoothly into Istanbul life since Lemina’s arrival, establishing local social circles with fellow player partners and adapting to schooling and athletic routines in Turkey.