Will Ospreay Spent Hours Practicing PAC’s Black Arrow Before Emotional AEW Tribute

On October 3, 2026, it was reported that Will Ospreay spent four to five hours practicing PAC’s signature Black Arrow prior to executing it during the September 30, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite, a special broadcast dedicated to honoring the late Benjamin Satterley.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ospreay’s victory over Ricochet reinforces his current positioning as AEW World Champion.

The Execution of the Black Arrow

During the September 30, 2026, tribute episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion dedicated its entire runtime to celebrating the life and legacy of Benjamin Satterley. The broadcast opened with footage of his final documented appearance, followed by a 10-bell salute featuring the AEW roster. In the match, Will Ospreay faced Ricochet. After connecting with the Hidden Blade, Ospreay opted not to go for the pin. Instead, the AEW World Champion scaled the top rope and delivered the Black Arrow—PAC’s trademark finisher—before pinning Ricochet to secure the victory.

According to reports, Ospreay had privately resolved to finish the match using the Black Arrow but encountered physical hurdles during warm-ups. Having arrived at the arena at 2 PM, Ospreay spent roughly four to five hours working on the maneuver in the ring alongside Ricochet, Mike Bailey, and Kyle Fletcher before arena doors opened to the public. Internal concerns were raised by some who urged him to reconsider the spot due to the risk of injury after an eight-year hiatus from performing the move, while others provided encouragement.

Reflecting on an Eight-Year Hiatus

Taking to social media platform X after the event, Ospreay detailed the intensive preparation required to bring back the aerial maneuver he had not attempted in eight years. “Got to the arena at 2 PM and was in the ring til doors opened practicing. I haven’t performed the Black Arrow for 8 years. Something told me this is the night I could make the jump. I threw my heart out in front of me and Ben caught it. Thank you, Pac,” Ospreay wrote.

Photo: newsbreak.com

Ospreay has frequently cited Satterley as one of the biggest influences on his career after watching his matches as a young wrestler. The pair shared their first singles meeting in 2019. During the tribute show, Ospreay addressed the impact Satterley left on him and how much he wanted to wrestle him throughout his career.

Locker Room Tributes and Historical Context

The tribute broadcast featured an extensive series of emotional acknowledgments. AEW aired a statement from Satterley’s family, remembering him as a loving husband, son, and friend, alongside being one of the greatest wrestlers the UK had produced. Colleagues including Hangman Adam Page, Cash Wheeler, Jay White, Swerve Strickland, and Darby Allin delivered tributes. Additionally, Bryan Danielson made a one-night in-ring return, joining the Death Riders to honor their friend.

Photo: wrestlezone.com

Following the conclusion of the broadcast, Jon Moxley shared a personal memory of PAC. Moxley recounted how PAC once described the Death Riders as “professionals who give a sh*t,” a phrase Moxley said represented the standard they tried to live by. Furthermore, historical context shared by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com underscored the difficulty of replicating Satterley’s signature move. When WWE brought in acrobatic Mexican wrestlers to provide motion capture for challenging aerial moves in a video game, Satterley, then known as Neville, was needed for the Black Arrow because nobody else on the project could perform it.