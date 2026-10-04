Germany Social Security Limits 2027 Draft Released by Ministry

The German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs has released its draft for the 2027 Social Security Income Limits Ordinance. The draft follows a 4.38 percent increase in gross wages and salaries per employee recorded for 2025.

Proposed Adjustments to Mini-Jobs and Midijobs for 2027

Under the new regulatory draft, the threshold for marginal employment, commonly known as a mini-job, will be 633 euros. This adjustment also impacts family insurance limits, which will rise to 590 euros, while maintaining parity at 633 euros for individuals working a mini-job. The low-income earner threshold is set to 325 euros. Meanwhile, the transitional corridor for midijobs will span from 533.01 euros to 2,000 euros, though the exact calculation factor F remains undetermined in the current document.

Employers will face structural changes regarding contributions. Starting January 1, 2027, the employer flat-rate contribution to health insurance for mini-jobs will shift from 13 percent to the sum of the general contribution rate and the average additional contribution. The rate for private households remains unchanged at 5 percent. Standard contribution rates for general pension insurance stay at 18.6 percent, while miners’ pension insurance holds at 24.7 percent. Regular health insurance is pegged at 14.6 percent, with the reduced rate at 14.0 percent.

Higher Thresholds for Health, Pension, and Unemployment Insurance

The draft introduces broad increases across upper contribution limits. The general annual earnings threshold in health and long-term care insurance is projected to climb to 84,150 euros annually, translating to 7,012.50 euros per month. The assessment ceiling for statutory health insurance will rise to 76,500 euros annually, or 6,375 euros per month. For pension and unemployment insurance, the assessment ceiling moves to 106,200 euros annually, amounting to 8,850 euros per month. The miners’ pension insurance ceiling reaches 130,800 euros annually.

Specific exemptions apply based on historical insurance status. Employees who held insurance-free status on December 31, 2002, face a distinct annual limit of 72,900 euros, or 6,075 euros monthly. For those holding insurance-free status on December 31, 2026, the threshold is established at 80,550 euros annually, or 6,712.50 euros per month. The reference figure determining various benefit calculations will shift to 49,560 euros annually, or 4,130 euros monthly. Employees newly brought into mandatory insurance by these shifting thresholds retain the legal right to apply for an exemption, whereas previously voluntary insured individuals situated below the new limit do not hold this option.

Political Debate and Financial Pressures on Municipalities

The upward adjustment of the insurance liability threshold and the contribution assessment ceiling by 3,600 euros annually is tied directly to the GKV-Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz, which passed the Bundestag and Bundesrat on July 10, 2026. Nina Warken aims to keep the average additional contribution for statutory insurers stable. That average sits at 2.9 percent following rate hikes implemented by 42 of the 93 statutory health funds.

A specialized commission appointed by Warken is currently reviewing potential savings targets of approximately 25 billion euros. State-level authorities are intensifying pressure on federal decision-makers. Hamburg’s Finance Senator Andreas Dressel demanded that the federal government enact an immediate containment strategy regarding escalating social expenditures to prevent severe financial overextension for local municipalities.

Cabinet Review and Federal Council Approval Schedule

The draft ordinance is not yet enacted. Following the formal resolution by the Federal Cabinet, the legislation requires the explicit approval of the Bundesrat before the statutory parameters take legal effect.