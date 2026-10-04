Erin Stanczyk shares plant-based at-home spa guide

Erin Stanczyk, co-creator of the YouTube channel Eat Move Rest, recently shared a plant-based guide for executing head-to-toe at-home spa treatments using common kitchen ingredients. Designed to combat routine stress without committing to a full day away from home, the routine pairs multi-sensory room adjustments and a green detox drink with targeted recipes for hair, face, lips, and feet.

Creating a Multi-Sensory Environment Before Treatment

Before mixing any masks, Stanczyk focuses on setting an ambiance that addresses all five senses. She recommends playing nature-inspired audio tracks featuring bird calls, flowing water, waterfalls, or ocean waves, alongside instrumental spa music. To engage the sense of smell, she suggests lighting a candle or running an essential oil diffuser.

“Lavender is a great one-size-fits-all,” Stanczyk says, describing it as soothing and relaxing.

For individuals seeking an alternative to lavender, she notes that peppermint or eucalyptus can provide a more uplifting atmosphere. Visual aesthetics are managed through candlelight, a salt lamp, or red light to establish soft lighting. She also advises keeping the physical environment comfortable by wearing natural fabrics such as linen, cotton, or hemp.

“Don’t be afraid to treat yourself,” Stanczyk states. “Don’t be afraid to fill your own cup.”

Formulating the Spirulina and Chlorella Detox Drink

To complement the physical treatments from the inside, Stanczyk prepares a green drink utilizing cucumber, lemon, spirulina, and chlorella. She fills a carafe with filtered water, adding half a sliced cucumber and the juice of half a lemon. To this liquid base, she mixes in one-quarter teaspoon each of spirulina powder and chlorella powder.

“This is a spirulina chlorella detox drink,” Stanczyk says. Ice is listed as optional, while fresh mint leaves or a single drop of peppermint essential oil can be added for a refreshing twist. For accompanying food, she keeps the menu simple by rinsing fresh berries, describing fruit as water-dense and rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Restoring Hair Integrity with an Avocado and Olive Oil Mask

The first topical treatment targets hair restoration using a three-ingredient formula. Stanczyk combines half a ripe avocado with two tablespoons of olive oil and one teaspoon of maple syrup or agave nectar.

“The avocado will help to moisturize and strengthen your strands,” Stanczyk explains. She characterizes olive oil as nourishing and soothing, while noting that maple syrup or agave provides hydration and shine.

Application begins at the ends of the hair, working upward and massaging into the scalp. The mixture is covered with a shower cap or towel and left to process for 20 to 30 minutes prior to normal shampooing and rinsing. She recommends utilizing this treatment roughly once a week, noting it is particularly beneficial for highlighted or damaged hair.

Applying the Matcha Glow Face Mask

For facial care, Stanczyk utilizes a matcha-based glow mask. The recipe requires one teaspoon of matcha powder, one-half teaspoon of oat flour or ground oats, one-half teaspoon of lemon juice, and one-half teaspoon of maple syrup or agave, combined with one to two teaspoons of water.

“Matcha is very, very antioxidant-rich and highly detoxifying,” Stanczyk says, while describing the oats as soothing and gently exfoliating. For varying skin types, she outlines specific modifications: adding one-half teaspoon of jojoba oil for extra dry skin, or one-half teaspoon of bentonite clay for acne-prone skin. The mask is applied to freshly cleansed skin and allowed to sit for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing and patting dry.

Exfoliating Lips with Coconut and Cinnamon

The final physical treatment addresses lip exfoliation using a mixture of one teaspoon of coconut oil, one-half teaspoon of cinnamon, and one-half teaspoon of coconut sugar. Stanczyk combines the ingredients in a small dish and gently massages the scrub onto her lips.

“This one is going to be gently exfoliating and also help improve circulation,” Stanczyk says. The process removes dead surface skin to help lips look fuller and fresher without a strict treatment time limit. Upon completion, she rinses or wipes away the mixture, following up with lip balm, gloss, or lipstick.