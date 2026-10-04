Denver Art Museum Unveils Exclusive US DIVA Exhibition Featuring Iconic Fashion

The Denver Art Museum has opened DIVA, a major exhibition exploring two centuries of music and performance through approximately 250 objects, show-stopping costumes, and historic artifacts organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. As cbsnews.com reported, the exclusive U.S. venue brings together stage wear and items from nearly 100 iconic performers spanning the 19th century to modern day.

The Bottom Line

DIVA spans two centuries of music and performance history, featuring roughly 250 objects and costumes worn by legendary performers.

The exhibition represents the only U.S. stop for the collection organized by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, adapted specifically for American audiences by the Denver Art Museum.

Curators actively reclaim the term “diva” to celebrate powerful creators, encompassing not just women but male icons like Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and Prince.

Two Centuries of Stage Costumes and Radical Performance

From Marilyn Monroe to a striking look worn by Rihanna at the Met Gala, the collection charts how performers use dress as a tool to demand visibility and ignite cultural change. The exhibition reaches back to 19th- and 20th-century figures such as Sarah Bernhardt, Josephine Baker, Carmen Miranda, and Maria Callas. Alongside these historical pioneers, modern-day powerhouses like Cher, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift fill out the expansive galleries at the Denver Art Museum.

The exhibition features about 250 objects in total, whereas cbsnews.com notes more than 200 iconic fashion pieces and items. The showcase incorporates 50 audio stops to guide visitors through the evolution of stagecraft, glamour, and personal identity.

Reclaiming the Term Diva in Denver

The word “diva” has sometimes carried a negative connotation, but curators frame the exhibition as a deliberate reclamation of the word, celebrating the radical power and creativity of influential artists. Kate Bailey, senior curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum, noted via cbsnews.com that the display tells “the story of the diva from 19th-century European opera to the U.S. and the stories of the global divas we know today.”

The scope of the exhibition extends far beyond traditional definitions. Denver Art Museum Director Christoph Heinrich emphasized the diversity of the collection, pointing out that male icons hold a prominent place in the galleries. As Heinrich noted to cbsnews.com regarding Elton John, “Elton John, you don’t need to look for him. You’re going to see him.”

Exhibition Detail Specification Organizing Institution Victoria and Albert Museum, London U.S. Exclusive Venue Denver Art Museum Artifact Count Approximately 250 objects and costumes Performer Scope Nearly 100 iconic figures across two centuries

An Interactive American Adaptation

While the core collection originated in London, the Denver Art Museum adapted the presentation specifically for American visitors. The exhibition explores how the power of costume and dress serves as a tool across time for many performers.

Beyond passive viewing, the galleries invite visitors to define their own inner diva. The experience includes an interactive section that asks which divas excite our visitors, blending historical preservation with active visitor engagement.