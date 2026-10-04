Genesee gymnastics places third at tri-meet against Pittsford

Genesee gymnastics secured a third-place finish at a competitive tri-meet hosted alongside Pittsford and Corning, compiling a team score of 124.025 points, as reported by The Batavian.

Emma Cooper and Mila Russo Lead Individual Rotations

Emma Cooper spearheaded the Genesee squad throughout the rotation schedule, delivering a runner-up finish in the individual all-around standings with a cumulative 32.95. Teammate Mila Russo closely followed to capture third place overall with a score of 32.425. Pittsford competitor Ivy Ortiz claimed the individual all-around title by posting a winning 33.35 across the four apparatuses.

Cooper established her dominance early by capturing the individual vault title with an 8.7 mark. Teammates Edison Betances and Pittsford representative Kenley Weisman shared a tie for second place with matching 8.0 scores. Russo added a fourth-place finish on vault with a 7.95, while Carsyn Good contributed a sixth-place 7.9 performance.

Apparatus Breakdowns on Bars, Beam, and Floor

On the uneven bars, Russo led the Genesee lineup by securing fourth place with a 7.45 routine. Cooper followed immediately in fifth position by posting a 7.3. Additional bar routines included Betances with a 6.4, Good scoring 6.0, Taryn Wright recording a 5.5, and Chloe Garner adding a 5.3.

The balance beam rotation saw Russo climb to third place overall with an 8.3 score. Cooper secured fourth place with an 8.1, and Shae Finn rounded out the top six performers by earning a 7.95. Further contributions on the beam came from Good with 7.1, Sophia Matthews with 6.9, and Wright with 6.4.

Concluding the meet on the floor exercise, Cooper delivered a strong runner-up routine worth 8.85. Russo captured fourth place with an 8.725. Wright contributed a 7.75, Betances scored 7.55, Garner and Finn each registered 6.85, and Grahm Ohlson posted a 5.7.

Next Fixture at MCA Gymnastics

Genesee returns to competition next Friday, Oct. 9, travelling for an away fixture scheduled at MCA Gymnastics starting at 6:30 p.m.