ISO 6143 Gas Calibration Method Achieves Validation for Ammonia

The project has secured metrological validation for ammonia reference gas calibration, locking in a measurement range spanning from 25 to 1001 $mutext{mol}/text{mol}$. Operating across analytical systems through automated multichannel sampling, the setup anchors instrument signals directly to certified reference gas mixtures.

ISO 6143 Comparative Calibration Framework

The analytical validation rests on a comparative principle rather than absolute physical measurements. This ISO 6143 methodology underpins the entire process, establishing a dependable correlation between instrument signals and target gas concentrations. Certified reference mixtures with specific mole fractions span the targeted measurement range.

Instrument responses are logged as peak areas or voltages, depending on the analyzer type. Mathematical models then map the relationship between instrument output and analyte concentration. To guarantee accuracy, researchers evaluate uncertainties for both reference mixtures and instrument responses before interpolating unknown gas compositions within the standard range.

Automated Sampling and Baseline Correction Protocols

An automated multichannel sampling system feeds the data pipeline, linked directly to every cylinder scheduled for review. Custom-developed IPQAnaliseQui software handles the heavy lifting. It manages system operations end-to-end and records every data point generated by the analyzer.

Data compilation happens inside a structured spreadsheet, where results undergo crucial zero-reading and pressure corrections. Before any series of analyses begins, high-purity nitrogen is measured to establish an analyzer baseline. This zero gas matches the matrix of the reference standards and is subtracted from subsequent readings to neutralize baseline drift.

Cylinder outlet pressures are logged for every individual measurement. These logs allow technicians to correct instrument responses for minor sample flow variations driven by pressure fluctuations during the sampling sequence.

Generalized Least-Squares Regression via XGENLINE

Calibration functions are determined using XGENLINE, a software tool engineered by the National Physical Laboratory. The program sifts through measurement data to identify the most fitting low-degree polynomial calibration function while rigorously accounting for associated uncertainties.

For every calibration performed, XGENLINE selected a first-order polynomial as the optimal fit. Sticking strictly to ISO 6143 guidelines, the software executes a generalized least-squares regression. This approach factors in the standard uncertainties of both certified reference mole fractions and recorded instrument responses, refusing to treat x-values as exact.

When calibrating for ammonia specifically, the system followed a linear model expressed as $y = a + b cdot x$. Here, $y$ stands for the instrument signal, while $x$ marks the certified ammonia mole fraction.

Analytical Parameters and Methods

The linear model proved ideal for the 25 to 1001 $mutext{mol}/text{mol}$ bracket, lining up with ISO 6143 recommendations for analyzers with linear response functions. Non-dispersive infrared detection served as the analytical method.

The validated calibration procedure applies strictly to ammonia in a nitrogen matrix, mirroring the composition of the certified reference standards used during validation testing.

Matrix Considerations and Outstanding Variables

Ammonia reference gas mixtures produced by IPQ under WP1 are prepared in an air matrix, so the implications of this difference were considered.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.