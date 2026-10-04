Zelensky Urges Trump to Sanction Russian Starlink Rival Rassvet

Zelensky Pushes Trump for Sanctions on Moscow’s Rival Orbital Network

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Donald Trump to sanction the Russian and Chinese entities developing Rassvet, a satellite internet constellation intended to rival Starlink. Zelensky raised the issue during multiple discussions, including a recent meeting in New York, according to a Financial Times report cited by the Ukrainian news agency UNN. Neither the White House nor SpaceX has issued a public statement regarding the sanctions request.

Battlefield Telecommunications and Electronic Warfare

Satellite internet has become a critical operational layer on the battlefield in Ukraine, binding together frontline infantry units and autonomous drone operators. Russian electronic warfare units have systematically targeted these links with active signal jamming. A domestic orbital network would provide Moscow’s forces with a resilient tactical connection that neither the United States government nor SpaceX can independently sever or switch off.

Bureau 1440 and Chinese Technical Collaboration

The proposed network, designated Rassvet, is currently under development by the Russian firm Bureau 1440. Zelensky stated that the system could potentially become operational by early next year. Beyond domestic Russian engineering efforts, Zelensky asserted that China is participating in the project.

“We know that China works on satellites, works on the possibility of helping Russia with a similar Starlink,” Zelensky said.

Deployment Roadmaps and Scale Challenges

Despite official projections from Moscow, the Rassvet constellation remains in its infancy compared to established Western commercial architectures. Bureau 1440 successfully deployed its initial batch of 16 operational satellites in March, but requires an orbital complement exceeding 250 spacecraft before a viable service tier can be launched, as noted by TNW in June.

The enterprise has pointed toward a 2027 commercial launch window, a target the company has already delayed once. This historical slip makes Zelensky’s timeline for an early-next-year deployment significantly more aggressive than Bureau 1440’s own published roadmaps.