Landes de Gascogne forest faces timber cleanup after fires

Nearly 44,000 hectares burned in the Landes de Gascogne forest massif this summer, leaving behind 4.5 million cubic meters of damaged timber that forestry contractors must clear. That volume equals an entire standard annual harvest in Europe’s largest planted forest, launching a race against time across the region.

A 1949-Scale Disaster Across Three Departments

The fires struck the Saumos sector in Gironde and Biscarrosse in the Landes, marking the most destructive blazes the region has seen since 1949. The disaster impacted 1,550 forestry operators within a massive timber basin predominantly held by roughly 60,000 private owners. Across Gironde, Landes, and Lot-et-Garonne, maritime pines make up over 70 percent of the canopy.

Maritime pines older than 15 years often display notable resilience to fast-moving flames. High-intensity fire frequently fails to scorch the uppermost crown, leaving trunk wood structurally intact and industrially viable. Heavy-duty timber-harvesting machinery is already deployed on the ground to salvage merchantable trees before quality degrades.

Photo: 20minutes.fr

The Looming Biological Crisis of Bark Beetles and Nematodes

Extraction is only the first hurdle. As Eric Dumontet, secretary-general of the syndicat des sylviculteurs du sud-ouest, pointed out, the operation is a race against potential biological crises. Damaged wood serves as an ideal breeding ground for bark beetles, known as scolytes, which burrow into weakened trees over the winter months before swarming into surrounding green stands in the spring.

The threat is compounded by the pinewood nematode, a microscopic roundworm that blocks the flow of sap in conifers. France’s initial case of this destructive organism was identified on November 3, 2025. The insect vector responsible for spreading the nematode, the Monochamus beetle, is pyrophile. It actively thrives in fire-damaged environments where weakened trees lack the vigor to defend themselves.

State Silence and the Impending Mud of Winter

Beyond extracting marketable logs, local foresters requested dedicated state assistance to mulch the remaining unmarketable burnt debris. Although the Prime Minister voiced support for the strategy during a visit to Mérignac, Gironde, the sector reports a complete lack of formal follow-through from state agencies two months after the fires.

Time is rapidly running out. Between January and March, seasonal rainfall typically waterlogs the soil, making parcels inaccessible to heavy machinery. Furthermore, the broader European regulatory framework designed to contain the pinewood nematode mandates stringent restrictions lasting at least four years following a positive detection, leaving operators waiting for actionable management guidelines from the Ministry of Agriculture.