Iran Foreign Minister Warns US No Military Solution Exists

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned the United States on Sunday that no military solution exists for the ongoing conflict, stating that Tehran remains prepared to defend itself while calling for diplomatic negotiations to end the hostilities.

The diplomatic push follows new indirect proposals delivered to Tehran through Qatari channels, though Iranian officials have not yet detailed the contents of the latest proposal or issued a formal response. The communication follows a rejection by United States President Donald Trump of a seven-day Iranian plan to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz in exchange for preliminary concessions from Washington.

Abbas Araqchi Demands Diplomatic Resolution in Tehran Meetings

Speaking to ambassadors and international mission representatives in Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi insisted that neither military force nor economic penalties can resolve the conflict.

There is no military solution nor any solution based on more sanctions. Only a negotiated solution, based on justice and equity, and a dignified and diplomatic solution can find a definitive solution to put an end to this war. Iranian

Araqchi maintained that his government expects Washington to choose a rational path, but he cautioned that Iran is more prepared than before for any renewed military action. The foreign minister reiterated that if the United States opts for diplomatic engagement, Tehran is ready for a fair and honorable settlement. In a press briefing on Sunday, Araqchi emphasized that further aggression from Washington will yield no results for the attackers, noting that his country remains steadfast in both self-defense and the advancement of diplomacy.

Tehran Conditions for Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

The latest diplomatic exchanges center on access to the Strait of Hormuz and specific demands issued by Iranian leadership. According to reported diplomatic terms, the complete implementation of Iranian conditions would allow the reopening of the waterway within a seven-day window. These conditions, transmitted through mediators, require the United States to cease hostilities across the Middle East, lift the naval blockade and oil sanctions against Iran, and release frozen assets belonging to Tehran.

President Trump rejected the plan at the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, leading to the current diplomatic stalemate. Despite the rejection, Araqchi noted that several countries demonstrated interest in the proposal during the recent United Nations General Assembly sessions.

Questions Raised Over European Military Support and Base Access

He asserted that more than 5,000 American military personnel have departed from their bases in Europe to attack Iran, pointing to a broader network of allied support.

In June, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that European allies made their installations available, resulting in between 4,000 and 5,000 aircraft takeoffs from European soil to support the operation known as “Furia Épica”. This disclosure drew a sharp response from the Italian Ministry of Defense, which insisted that any flights from its territory strictly complied with existing treaties and dismissed Rutte’s remarks as entirely incorrect.