Canon EOS R8 Mark II Release Date Set as Amazon Reveals $1,899 Price and Specs

Amazon Lists Canon EOS R8 Mark II Delivery for October 21

Amazon has updated its retail listing for the Canon EOS R8 Mark II at a price of $1,899, establishing a firm delivery date of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, with a release window starting October 20. Canon previously described availability only as late October, while Canon’s own store has pointed toward an estimated October 20 arrival.

Hardware Improvements and In-Body Image Stabilization

The $1,899 body retains a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor configuration. It introduces 5-axis in-body image stabilization rated for up to 7.5 stops of coordinated correction at the center with compatible lenses. Weighing approximately 546 grams with a battery and memory card, the camera is positioned as Canon’s lightest EOS body featuring built-in stabilization.

The body measures 131.4 x 90.0 x 79.7 mm. The processor driving the system is a DIGIC X chip paired with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus tracking.

Shooting Speeds and Shutter Architecture Constraints

Continuous shooting reaches up to 40 frames per second using the electronic shutter. A pre-continuous capture mode records up to 20 frames before the shutter button is fully pressed. However, the camera lacks a conventional full mechanical shutter. The electronic first-curtain tops out at 6 frames per second, meaning high-speed bursts rely entirely on the electronic readout.

Buffer capacity supports up to 73 RAW images or 190 Large/Fine JPEG images at 40 frames per second before slowing down. The camera utilizes a single SD card slot supporting the UHS-II standard.

Video Capabilities and Hybrid Performance Specs

For video workflows, the R8 Mark II records uncropped 4K video at up to 60p utilizing 6K oversampling, alongside Full HD at up to 180p. The system supports 10-bit recording options such as XF-HEVC S and Canon Log 3. Handheld shooting benefits from the newly integrated IBIS working alongside Movie Digital IS.

Photo: vntravellive.com

Power is supplied by the LP-E17 battery. Canon rates the hardware at approximately 220 shots through the electronic viewfinder in power-saving mode, or 340 shots when using the LCD screen.