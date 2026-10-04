Spotify Camp Nou reconstruction sets completion for 2028

The Spotify Camp Nou reconstruction is slated for full completion by the first quarter of 2028, featuring a vastly expanded capacity of 105,000 spectators and an ambitious 48,000-square-meter tensile roof. According to an as.com report, the project will cost an estimated 1.8 billion euros while targeting an additional 350 million euros in exploitation revenue.

Engineering the Giant Bicycle Wheel Roof Structure

The defining architectural feature of the modernized stadium is its massive roof, spanning an area equivalent to an entire Eixample district block in Barcelona. Club officials describe the design as functioning analogously to a gigantic bicycle wheel. It relies on an outer compression ring coupled with an intricate network of cables acting as structural spokes.

Construction logistics require assembling the entire roof network directly over the football pitch. Once bolted together, hydraulic jacks weighing up to three tons each will execute the synchronized lift to secure the structure in place. This heavy engineering feat demands the removal of roughly 18,000 seats, directly influencing the club’s decision not to open the third tier to the public this season.

The compression ring itself incorporates 92 distinct columns alongside roughly 3,200 tons of structural steel. Workers must install an additional 3,500 tons of specialized cabling, masts, lighting infrastructure, and auxiliary elements. Five separate engineering firms have been contracted to execute the heavy lifting phase.

Beyond the structural scale of the lower and upper bowls, the financial engine of the modernized venue relies heavily on its transformed hospitality ecosystem. The club has carved out approximately 33,000 square meters dedicated exclusively to VIP environments nestled between the second and third tiers.

These areas will host 9,400 total luxury seats, multiplying the stadium’s historical hospitality capacity by a factor of 3.5. Late last month, the club indicated that it anticipated generating roughly 700 million euros in committed revenue by securing 2,000 new long-term VIP licenses. Nearly 5,000 of these premium seats have already been commercialized, capturing over 380 million euros in committed funds.

Connectivity Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy Generation

The stadium integrates high-density digital infrastructure and green energy hardware across its vast surface areas. Network engineers have designed the internal connectivity backbone to sustain simultaneous data sessions for more than 100,000 concurrent users—upwards of 120,000. Three distinct telecommunications providers will provision dedicated 5G services, supported by a network of 3,500 digital screens distributed throughout the concourses.

Environmental mitigation runs parallel to the digital upgrades. The massive 48,000-square-meter roof will anchor 18,000 square meters of photovoltaic solar panels. These energy arrays are complemented by comprehensive rainwater capture systems and geothermal exchange solutions designed to offset facility energy consumption.

Phased Compliance and Multi-Purpose Museum Integration

A staggering 120,000 square meters of venue space remains tied up in pending administrative legalization workflows. Perched roughly 80 meters above the playing surface, the third tier alone has capacity for more than 35,000 attendees.

To ensure continuous revenue streams when football fixtures are absent, the master plan includes a 2,645-square-meter museum space. This attraction is built directly into the newly constructed structural perimeter enveloping the lower two seating tiers, maintaining foot traffic on non-match days.