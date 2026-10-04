Bruins’ James Hagens Scores First NHL Goal Against Jets

Boston Bruins rookie James Hagens secured his first career NHL goal during a 4-3 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, October 3, 2026.

The Road to the Roster and the First Milestone

Hagens entered training camp facing long odds. With a locker room full of veteran forwards and fellow youngster Matthew Poitras also competing for a spot, a roster position was far from guaranteed.

Head coach Marco Sturm kept the young forward in the lineup. Following a tough opening night, the 2025 first-round draft pick broke through against Winnipeg. The Bruins endured a sloppy start in their season opener on the road, falling behind 1-0 before Hampus Lindholm tied the game. Late in the first period, sustained offensive pressure created a scramble around the Jets’ net. Hagens parked himself at the side of the crease as Johnny-on-the-spot, burying a loose puck to push Boston ahead 2-1.

Teammate Reactions and the Value of Dirty Areas

The celebration that followed showed how much the milestone meant to the locker room. Fraser Minten and JJ Peterka rushed over immediately, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman left his crease entirely to congratulate the rookie at the bench. NESN noted that Swayman’s gesture added a layer of camaraderie that a standard scoring summary misses.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

The play itself highlighted why grinding for dirty-area goals matters for a teenager breaking into the league. Mark Kastelic and Nikita Zadorov helped grease the wheels down low, allowing Hagens to arrive in the right place amid a forest of sticks and bodies. Clean rushes are rare in the NHL, making net-front persistence an essential survival tool for newcomers.

What Lies Ahead on the Road Trip

Boston eventually needed a late third-period equalizer from Elias Lindholm and an overtime winner from Peterka to escape Manitoba with two points. The Bruins left Winnipeg unbeaten through two games, turning their focus immediately toward a matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, October 4, 2026.

Photo: causewaycrowd.com

One goal does not answer every question about how Hagens will handle an 82-game schedule or what his ultimate offensive ceiling will be. But as the standings from the first week of October fade into the background archives over the coming months, Hagens’ family will have a much easier way to remember opening week.