An ornate Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan hosted hundreds of advertisers and industry executives where Fox News centered attention on a tragic yet heroic figure: war correspondent Benjamin Hall. Two years following a Russian missile strike against his crew’s vehicle near Kyiv, Hall stated that Fox News’s committed reporters strive to keep Americans informed despite extreme dangers, whether in Ukraine, the Middle East, or domestically. Hall nearly died in the attack, losing his right leg below the knee, most of his left foot, and part of an eye. Two years after the strike, Hall stood center stage on prostheses, entering to a standing ovation as npr.org and wvia.org reported.

Yet two multimillion-dollar lawsuits blame the network for what happened that day. One of those lawsuits was filed by the parents of Oleksandra Kuvshynova, known as Sasha, a 24-year-old Ukrainian who had just joined the team as a producer and interpreter and was killed in the strike alongside Pierre Zakrzewski, a Fox war videographer, and two Ukrainian soldiers serving as guides. Speaking with npr.org for their initial joint media discussion concerning the tragedy, Andriy Kuvshynov and Iryna Mamaysur explained they are coming forward to celebrate their daughter’s memory and record what they view as wrongful circumstances surrounding her fatality, laying direct fault on both Hall and the media company.

Security Advisers Issue Warnings About Danger Zones

Two high-risk security advisers who worked for Fox News in Ukraine bolstered the family’s claims in separate interviews. Aaron King stated that if Benjamin Hall had been taken out of the equation, the tragedy never would have happened. The second adviser, Shane Thomson, joined the Kuvshynovs’ lawsuit, alleging that Fox scapegoated him for the incident. Based on legal files examined alongside 15 discussions, both consultants maintained that the network and its prominent reporter disregarded persistent and pressing advisories telling them to steer clear of the hazardous area past the Kyiv city borders.

Stephen Humphreys, a lawyer representing the Kuvshynovs and Thomson, maintained that the danger was entirely avoidable and that the team had been specifically warned about the exact time and place they should not enter. Fox News, citing ongoing litigation, declined repeated and detailed requests for interviews with officials, news executives, and lawyers, and did not make Hall available for interviews or respond to specific questions raised regarding the incident.

Character, Memoir, and Legal Stakes

One of the most revealing witnesses to Hall’s character remains Hall himself. In a memoir published a year after the attack, he acknowledged increasingly embracing risk as his career and ambitions progressed, and he presented his story that same year in a Fox documentary.

Photo: wvia.org

Covering armed conflict inherently involves peril with fluid boundaries, and combat journalists from many news organizations have been killed. However, the Kuvshynovs and their legal team continue to pursue accountability through the courts as the network maintains its position that the deaths were tragic while rejecting legal responsibility.