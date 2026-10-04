Saudi Arabia Cancels Joy Awards Amid Financial Strain and Iran War

Saudi Arabia is reportedly set to cancel next year’s Joy Awards—the country’s high-profile answer to the Oscars and Grammys—alongside several other major entertainment events amid widening financial strain and regional conflict, Reuters reported on October 4, 2026.

Financial Realities and Regional Conflict Strains Riyadh Event Calendar

The star-studded Joy Awards, which previously brought performers like Katy Perry and Robbie Williams to Riyadh, will not take place next January.

Budget constraints and the ongoing Iran war are driving Riyadh to scale back its entertainment and culture spending under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030.

Other major fixtures, including the MDLBEAST Soundstorm desert rave and the Red Sea Film Festival, have also faced recent cancellations or postponements.

Budget Pressures Force Scaling Back of Vision 2030 Cultural Flagships

The Joy Awards has served as the crown jewel of Riyadh’s annual events calendar since its inception, drawing international pop icons and celebrating achievements across music, television, film, and sports. Held every January, the gala functioned as a primary instrument of international visibility and soft power for the kingdom. However, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that financial tightening and the regional impact of the Iran war have forced organizers to scrap the upcoming iteration.

A spokesperson for the General Entertainment Authority, which organizes the awards alongside the Saudi media conglomerate MBC Group, did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for MBC Group and the Saudi government’s media office also declined to answer inquiries regarding the cancellation.

Industry insiders note that financial cutbacks were already underway before the escalation of the Iran war. These pressures have begun to test the limits of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious Vision 2030 economic overhaul, which seeks to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil dependency by building a massive tourism and entertainment sector.

Event / Project Original Status Current Status (As of Late 2026) The Joy Awards Annual January gala Set to cancel next year’s event Soundstorm (MDLBEAST) Annual December festival Desert rave called off for this cycle Red Sea Film Festival Annual film showcase Postponed until 2027 The Line (NEOM) 100-mile linear city project Flagship project scaled back

Global Artists Face Booking Uncertainty Amid Wider Regional Realignment

The entertainment cutbacks extend far beyond the annual awards gala. Last month, organizers postponed the Red Sea Film Festival—launched in 2021 following the lifting of the country’s decades-long cinema ban—until 2027, pointing to logistical constraints. Simultaneously, the massive Soundstorm desert rave, an MDLBEAST festival that drew hundreds of thousands of attendees and featured Cardi B last year, was called off for December.

Industry sources indicated that ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Iran war has severely complicated efforts to secure international music stars and Hollywood talent for desert performances. Mazen Hayek, a Dubai-based media consultant, noted that Gulf states are actively reassessing their spending priorities in the current geopolitical climate.

The war and its wider ripple effects are inevitably prompting Gulf states to reassess spending priorities,

Despite the rollback of high-profile leisure festivals, events explicitly tied to direct economic investment remain insulated from the budget revisions. Organizers confirmed that the Future Investment Initiative (FII), scheduled for later this month in Riyadh, is moving forward as planned.

A worker within the Saudi events industry observed that while foundational economic summits retain priority, leisure initiatives dependent on large-scale public celebration face an uncertain immediate future. The General Entertainment Authority has not yet clarified whether canceled staples like the Joy Awards might return once financial and regional conditions stabilize.